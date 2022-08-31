Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist Coin
Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed officer on leave after creating and selling racist challenge coin.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has apologized after it was reported that an officer had attempted to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin, one which he created. The Dallas Observer says that Garcia spoke with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and said that the officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave awaiting an investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
'Very disrespectful': Dallas police officer created racist Doughboy 'challenge' coin, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday decried a racist "challenge" coin a police officer created that negatively depicted a southern Dallas neighborhood. The coin - which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department's South Central patrol division - depicted a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin
The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station. BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Man Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping
An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Black Police Assn.’s Of Greater Dallas’ View on Controversial Coin
A young white Dallas police officer is on administrative leave for designing a coin with black stereotypes on the back. Terrence Hopkins – president of the Black Police Officer Assn. of Greater Dallas – gives the Association’s view on the controversial challenge coin.
Courthouse News Service
Mother sues Texas cop who allegedly shot, killed unarmed man who walked away from him
DALLAS (CN) — Former Texas police officer Shaun Lucas was sued in federal court Friday by the mother of Jonathan Price, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed at a convenience store after he tried to walk away from Lucas. Marcella Louis sued Lucas, 24, and the...
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
sungazette.news
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Dallas Police Chief Decries Cop’s Racist Coin With Drug-Dealing Doughboy
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin with racist caricatures of Black people that was being sold by one of its officers on Facebook. On one side of the South Central Patrol Division medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy rises above what appears to be a drug house with money in one hand and a semi-automatic rifle in the other. The character has black eyes and a grill in its mouth. Next to the reimagined Doughboy is a cop car and a purple car with massive gold rims. The Dallas city skyline looms over the menacing character, and “Big ‘T’...
fox4news.com
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2800 Clover Street
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Dallas Police were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to a local hospital where he died. After further investigation it was discovered that the actual shooting happened at 2800 Clover Street. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
Sachse police officers ambushed by man with shotgun
SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun as they sat in their patrol car on Sept. 2. Investigators said it happened at midnight outside Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.The officers were finishing up an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked up to the driver's side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window. The officer sitting in the driver side seat was struck in the head from the shotgun blast. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. Both officers and the suspect were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. The suspect underwent surgery. The Texas Rangers are investigating.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
texasstandard.org
Plano promotes diversity. It also was the site of a racist rant that went viral – and it’s complicated
It was a typical Wednesday night in Plano — four friends had gone out to dinner at Sixty Vines restaurant. They were chatting in the parking lot in their native language before heading home. Then, Esmerelda Upton approached them. “We don’t want you here,” Upton said. “If things are...
dallasexpress.com
Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist
A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
fox4news.com
Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Compromised' IV Bag at Dallas Surgery Center Investigated in Doctor's Death
A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White has suspended operations after a doctor’s suspicious death was linked to a possible tainted IV bag at the facility, two sources told NBC 5. Baylor Scott and White, which operates Surgicare North Dallas on Coit Road, confirmed Friday it...
