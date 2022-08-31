ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist Coin

Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed officer on leave after creating and selling racist challenge coin.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has apologized after it was reported that an officer had attempted to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin, one which he created. The Dallas Observer says that Garcia spoke with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and said that the officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave awaiting an investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station. BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Man Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping

An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dallas Police Chief Decries Cop’s Racist Coin With Drug-Dealing Doughboy

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin with racist caricatures of Black people that was being sold by one of its officers on Facebook. On one side of the South Central Patrol Division medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy rises above what appears to be a drug house with money in one hand and a semi-automatic rifle in the other. The character has black eyes and a grill in its mouth. Next to the reimagined Doughboy is a cop car and a purple car with massive gold rims. The Dallas city skyline looms over the menacing character, and “Big ‘T’...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Coin#Administrative Leave#Dpd
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2800 Clover Street

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Dallas Police were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to a local hospital where he died. After further investigation it was discovered that the actual shooting happened at 2800 Clover Street. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sachse police officers ambushed by man with shotgun

SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun as they sat in their patrol car on Sept. 2. Investigators said it happened at midnight outside Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.The officers were finishing up an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked up to the driver's side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window.  The officer sitting in the driver side seat was struck in the head from the shotgun blast. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. Both officers and the suspect were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. The suspect underwent surgery. The Texas Rangers are investigating. 
SACHSE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder

Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy