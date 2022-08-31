ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Labor Day 2022 Events in Connecticut

There are lots of things to do in Connecticut on Labor Day weekend. Woodstock Fair: The Woodstock Fair's 161st celebration goes from Sept. 2-5. As always, it is packed with entertainment and attractions. There are two stages where demonstrations and live music take place. They have animal shows, martial artists, classic tractor pulls, senior bowling and more. There’s also a huge variety of musicians and comedians, from AC/DC tribute bands to Nashville “country legends” Gaitlin Brothers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
BETHLEHEM, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mass. Cannabis Company Still Advertising on I-84

Drivers along Connecticut’s highways should not see any ads for Massachusetts dispensaries since Connecticut changed the rules on cannabis advertising earlier this year. According to the law passed in May, only businesses licensed in Connecticut can advertise cannabis and cannabis-related services on billboards, and only during certain hours. “When...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Bradley International Airport adds nonstop service to Jamaica

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut — Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Airport Authority announced the new flight Thursday at the airport. Flights begin launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!

(WTNH) – Heading into Labor Day weekend, you may be looking for deals during the busy back-to-school season. Labor Day is typically slow for movie theaters, but this weekend a deal may entice some moviegoers. It’s national cinema day on Saturday, September 3. Many AMC, Regal, and other movie theaters are offering three-dollar movie tickets. So check your location for participation!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

CT’s 5 Most Popular Baby Names Include Noah and Olivia

"BABY!" That is what my co-worker shouted at me for weeks after my daughter was born. I thought it was both disrespectful and funny that she didn't bother to commit my daughter's name to memory. If you find yourself in the same situation, as my colleague and can't remember a babies name, just shout Noah or Olivia and you'll probably be right.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

West Nile Virus Has Been Detected in Nearly Two Dozen Connecticut Towns

State officials are warning Connecticut residents about the increased risk of infection as nearly two dozen towns have detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said a total of 23 towns in Connecticut have reported mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. The virus can be transmitted...
CONNECTICUT STATE

