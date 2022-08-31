Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Say What?!: Bear Goes for a Swim in California Home’s Backyard Pool
MONROVIA, California – A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home’s backyard pool. Steve Bray said the camera recorded the bear wandering into his Monrovia backyard on Wednesday. Read the full story here. Copyright ©...
nypressnews.com
Blue whale swims extremely close to paddleboarder off SoCal coast – Video
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) — A paddleboarder got the surprise of his life just off Dana Point when he got an up-close view of a blue whale — and it was all captured on video. Bill Clements had his GoPro rolling when he suddenly encountered the largest mammal...
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
KTLA.com
1 dead, 3 rescued after boat capsizes off Catalina Island
One person died and three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the waters off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA the boat was carrying four people when it took on water near the Isthmus Pier around 4:45 a.m. Crews...
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
Huntington Beach mom spots drone peering into daughter's room
A woman in Huntington Beach says on Monday she spotted a drone hovering above the balcony in the family's backyard and is worried the drone's pilot was using the camera to watch her adult daughter. "I could hear a drone and then I was just walking up and I realized one kind of swooped down and was only maybe, like, five feet from me, looking right in," the Huntington Beach wife and mother told CBSLA. The woman said her daughter was unaware of the drone and didn't hear it because she was watching television. "For her not to know that that was just...
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego
A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
tourcounsel.com
Poche Beach, San Clemente, CA (with map and photos)
Poche Beach in San Clemente sits on the north side and is well known for having former President Nixon's white house. Poche beach is a fairly small beach with few parking spaces, although it is undeniably beautiful. Despite its size, it has a volleyball net on the beach itself, although precisely because of the size of the beach and limited access, it is less popular than the neighboring beaches, which offer various services and activities.
NBC Los Angeles
Plane Goes Down at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne Causing Closure
An aircraft that was taxiing at the Brackett Field Airport in La Verne rolled over causing the plane to get damaged. The La Verne Fire Department responded to the Brackett Field Airport around 9:25 a.m. Saturday after a single plane was taxiing on the runway and rolled over. When authorities...
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
Unsolved Episode 303 - The Brutal Death of Jane Doe
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
No sign of oil after possible leak reported off O.C. coast
Officials announced Saturday morning that there were no signs of an oil leak, several hours after a possible sheen was reported near two oil platforms Friday night. Orange County officials received a report Friday night of a two to three mile long sludge streak near the platforms, dubbed Elly and Ellen, Orange County Board of […]
Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
