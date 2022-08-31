Mayor Ginger Nelson visits Cocina on the Go as part of Amarillo Talks Business Tour

Continuing her Amarillo Talks Business Tour, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson visited Cocina on the Go on Wednesday as part of her monthlong series of visits with local businesses highlighting their successes within the city.

During the first 10 days of her area business tour, Nelson has met with more than 42 diverse owners throughout the Amarillo area to speak with them and their employees to get their input on what it takes to succeed and what needs they must overcome to be successful.

In July, Amarillo registered the lowest unemployment in the state of Texas at 3.1% unemployment but still, many businesses have workforce needs to address.

“This is a historic time for business and economy in the city of Amarillo, and with this growth momentum that we have here, I think the best way to tell that story is through our local businesses,” Nelson said. “Local business owners are a good barometer for how our city is doing and what is creating the success in our city in its economy."

Nelson said that she hears from many businesses in the community that they are having record sales and trying to expand their facilities and their product lines as quickly as possible to meet the demand. She said that while demand is growing, businesses are struggling with their workforce, especially with a shortage of people with CDL driver’s licenses and restaurant workers.

“It's a great season to grow a business in the city of Amarillo, and we are trying to figure out a way to come alongside businesses to address the challenges that they have,” Nelson said.

She said that the city’s reputation as a city of opportunity is really appealing to business, with its low commute times and little amount of traffic that allows business owners to be involved more with their kids as they work.

“This business allowed her the flexibility to cover all of her bases as a mom but still feed her family while owning her own business as an entrepreneur,” Nelson added. “Watching the evolution of her business as a single mom with five amazing kids is so inspiring.”

Owner of Cocina on the Go, Annalisa Ramos started her business with the assistance of Square Mile with its PATH program, which assists small businesses to create a plan and path for success. Ramos said that it meant a lot to her for the mayor to visit her business.

“It is an honor and blessing for her to take her time to visit with me today; I have known her for about 13 years,“ Ramos said.

Ramos has the assistance of her five children ranging from age 13 to 27 in running the business. She says that she got started in catering and running a café, and she just picked up cooking from a young age. She said it always seemed to make people happy.

Donna Madison, program director at Square Mile Community development, talked about what the mayor's visit means for a small business like Cocina on the Go.

“This visit really shows that this was important for her to get the input of a small business, not just the bigger businesses that are bringing in all kinds of money. She is not forgetting the smaller businesses that are playing an important role in Amarillo," Madison said. “Food trucks have played a major role since the COVID-19 outbreak. There are probably like 180 food trucks in Amarillo now, and we are the ones that are on the go on the corners providing more dining options, especially for people that want to pick up and go. She is really creating good relationships with us, too.”

She said the impact of a business like Cocina on the Go is more than just about revenue for the city.

“Small business is an investment in the community; it is not just an investment in business but in family,” Madison said. “Anna is making a generational change for herself and her children, which will impact generationally.”

Madison feels like Mayor Nelson’s commitment to a business such as this sends a strong message to small businesses.

“Mayor Nelson sees that in her business and in other businesses; this is changing lives to make people want to stay in Amarillo," Madison added. “Big business is great with the revenue it brings in, but I do not want people to underestimate what small business also does for the economy and families."

According to Kevin Carter, the president of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Cocina on the Go was a recipient of a $5,000 open grant to help smaller businesses that had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so blessed for my family and friends that have helped me so much in this business because I could not do this all myself. I like making people happy and through my cooking, which has always brought people together," Ramos said.