Jackson, MS

Is my water safe? Jackson health officials set guidelines, boil orders, warnings

By Joyce Orlando and Taylor Worsham, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Water safety now is paramount as Jackson continues to deal with a water crisis.

On Monday night, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency after the failure of one of the capital city's water treatment plants. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba also declared a state of emergency due to the failing water system that has left residences and businesses experiencing low water pressure and being under a boil water notice for a month.

"Do not drink the water," Reeves stated.

To reiterate the dangers the community's water supply presents, the Mississippi State Department of Health has issued guidelines for residents.

Water safety in Jackson, MS

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
  • Cook with tap water only if food is boiled for at least one minute.
  • Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced late Tuesday night that President Joe Biden had approved an emergency declaration for the Jackson water crisis.

Biden's emergency declaration will scramble federal resources to assist local and state officials. Emergency protective measures, the White House said, will be provided at 75% federal funding for a period of 90 days.

The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

