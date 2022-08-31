Hillsdale takes on Berrien Springs in the Week 2 Game of the Week

HILLSDALE — It's been a strong opening season for Hillsdale County varsity programs. In 11-player football, Hillsdale found their way to victory against cross-county rival Jonesville. The Hornets open their season against three teams that went undefeated in 2021, including a win over the Hornets. Head coach Marc Lemerand and the coaching staff hope to continue their revenge tour with an intriguing matchup against the Shamrocks of Berrien Springs.

Hillsdale hosts the Shamrocks in the Daily News' Week 2 Game of the Week. Here is the breakdown of the matchup and a prediction for the final outcome of the game.

Hillsdale vs. Berrien Springs

Hillsdale walked away from week one with a victory over a Big 8 contender by virtue of fundamentally sound-mistake free football. The Hornets played a true 'team' game, with a backfield committee that split yardage, scores and carries. The T-offense of the Hornets seems to have found it's footing this season and the offensive line did an excellent job of setting up trap blocks and pulling on outside run plays.

The Hornets may lack overall size on their offensive line but the team has a strength in it's ability to win one-on-ones with technique and speed. The combined efforts from a strong senior class that includes linemen Clayton Bowditch, Noah Mosher, Shaun McGuire, Trevor Wagler, and tight ends Draydon Eckelberry, Gavin Wickham and Brody Young have made the Hornets a stronger running team in 2022. This has only benefited the impressive backfield that includes Stephen Petersen, Peter Moore and quarterback Jack Bowles (senior running back Jordan Barnes has been dealing with a lower leg injury, and will be out for this game).

They will need to return that play up front in week two as they host the Berrien Springs Shamrocks. The Shamrocks took down the Hornets 28-7 last fall. The Hornets had a solid rushing day against the Shamrocks, but Berrien Springs combined for 270 rushing yards and had 109 yards through the air. The Hornets got on the board with 3:47 left in the game thanks to a 22 yard run by Jordan Barnes.

The Shamrocks struck twice on big plays against the Hornets, with a 37 yard touchdown pass and an 84 yard rushing touchdown. Berrien Springs forced two fumbles from the Hornets and also held them to just eight yards of passing.

Senior Ben Eising picks up right where senior Jamal Hailey left off in 2021. Eising picked up 142 rushing yards for the Shamrocks in their 49-27 victory over Kalamazoo 'United' Hackett Catholic Prep. Senior signal caller Garrett Brewer had 72 passing yards and sophomore Micah McFarland had 65 of those receiving yards, emerging as a number one target for Brewer. The Shamrocks held Hackett to just 59 rushing yards.

The Shamrocks will play a very similar style of offense to the one the Jonesville Comets ran against the Hornets in week one. The Hornets proved to be stout on defense, and their defensive backs will have to step up once again in week two if they want to win the second game of their revenge tour.

Keys to Victory: The Hornets held the Jonesville Comets to just 182 yards of total offense including just 66 yards of passing. Berrien Springs will look to score on big plays throughout the game and the Hornet defense will need to continue to identify and shut down any deep passing attacks the Shamrocks throw their way. The Hornet defensive backs displayed their ability against the Comets by bringing in three interceptions.

Hornet senior Jace Lennox and the rest of the Hornet secondary will have a tough task against the tall targets of Berrien Springs. If the Hornets use their speed and technique on the outside and contain the Shamrocks to just their running attack, they could slow the game down in favor of the Hornets.

Both the Shamrocks and Hornets are run-first teams. Berrien Springs will field impressive size up front on their offensive line. It could be a tall order to ask the Hornet linebackers to keep up with the Berrien Springs running backs for four quarters, but it is a key to closing down running lanes and keeping Berrien Springs from taking off for a 50-yard touchdown on the ground.

The Hornets' run-first offense will have the advantage of playing through long drives that should tire out the Berrien Springs defense. If the Hornets want to take down the Shamrocks, the Hornets will have to chew the clock out and maintain their offensive pace through the entire game. With senior Jordan Barnes out with a leg injury, running backs like Hunter Wilson and Grant Alley will have to step in and fill the void in another game. The duo did their jobs effectively in game one against the Comets, and they both will be factors on defense as well.

The Hornets are technically proficient and athletic enough on the line and in the backfield to play the game to their advantage and that could be the reason why the Hornets start the season 2-0.

Players to Watch: Jace Lennox, Stephen Petersen, Grant Alley and Hunter Wilson.

Game Time: At Hillsdale; Sept. 1; 7:00 p.m.

Prediction: Hillsdale 28 – Berrien Springs 27