Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Sent Out A Tweet After Getting Traded
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after multiple reports announced that he had been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Collin Sexton turned down contract offer from Cavs before trade to Utah
After landing combo guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers as part of the package for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz intend to keep Sexton in Utah, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reveals in an emergency edition of his podcast The Hoop Collective. Sexton had been...
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA
In a recent interview with Complex Sports, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith was asked if he had been blackballed by the NBA (his answer was yes). Smith most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).
RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement
It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roundup: Serena Williams Pulls an Upset; Ana de Armas Confused By 'Blonde' NC-17 Rating; Bills Find a Punter
Serena Williams pulled a big upset at the U.S. Open, Ana de Armas confused by NC-17 rating for "Blonde", the Bills found a punter and more in the Roundup.
NFL・
NBA Trade Grades: Cavaliers Acquire Mitchell in Stunning Blockbuster
The All-Star guard is heading to Cleveland, while Utah rebuilds for the future.
Yardbarker
The Highest-Paid Players In The 1992-93 NBA Season: David Robinson Beat Michael Jordan By $1.7 Million
Completing the three-peat was never easy, nor was it cheap. The Chicago Bulls certainly paid the premium for winning a third straight title. Two of their star players were paid two of the top 10 highest-paid salaries for the league this season. It all was worth it as the Bulls were able to defy the odds and complete the three-peat with their 1993 championship.
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
Lakers News: Latest On Kendrick Nunn
L.A.'s mystery man has a mystery recovery timeline.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 1