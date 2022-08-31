Effective: 2022-09-03 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hidalgo and west central Cameron Counties through 730 PM CDT At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Feria Public Library, or over La Feria, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, Mercedes, La Feria, Santa Rosa, Palm Valley, Santa Maria, Doctor Hesiquio Rodriguez Elementary School, Weslaco Mid Valley Airport and Harlingen City Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO