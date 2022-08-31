ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Robert Templeton jailed over 'Aladdin's cave' of weapons

A man who admitted having an "Aladdin's cave" of weapons and bomb components in his home has been jailed for a year. Robert James Templeton, 36, had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. A court previously heard he was preparing for an economic breakdown. On...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mumbles Pier: Fire at ex-Cinderella's club not deliberate, say police

A blaze which destroyed businesses and threatened to damage Mumbles Pier was not arson, police have said. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from Swansea's Copperfish resteraunt, formerly Cinderella's nightclub, after the fire took hold on Wednesday. Firefighters battled to stop the flames engulfing the nearby Mumbles Pier as the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Slough murder victim named by police

A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww2#Portadown#Grenade
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
BBC

Brown's Bay: Rescued kayaker used float-to-live advice

A man whose kayak capsized off the County Antrim coast on Friday was rescued after using float-to-live advice, rescuers said. The man's wife raised the alarm after seeing his kayak capsize off Brown's Bay near Larne at about 20:40 BST. Coastguard teams from Largs, Ballycastle and Portmuck, RNLI lifeboats and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly

Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash

The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Officers investigating death of ex-Fettes College teacher find body

Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher have found the body of a man in Northumberland. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Derry drownings: Joint funeral for lough tragedy teens

A joint funeral has taken place for the two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry this week. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough on Monday evening. The joint service was held at St Mary's Church in Ardmore. Pupils from St Columb's College in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kensington High Street: Murder arrest after man shot dead

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting in London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Kensington High Street in West Kensington at about 02:00 BST. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derbyshire teens arrested after dog walker assaulted

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured while walking his dog. Derbyshire Police said a 60-year-old man was walking at Osborne's Pond in Shipley Country Park, near Heanor, on Friday evening when he was assaulted by "a group of youths". He is currently being treated in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pair sought over Hartlepool pensioner cash machine theft

Police are trying to identify two people after a man in his 80s had money stolen when he was distracted while using a cash machine. Cleveland Police said the victim was in Lloyds Bank in Hartlepool at about noon on Monday when a man told him he had dropped some money.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy