ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West Accuses Gap of Copying Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga, Blasts Them on Social Media

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZzCK_0hd5L8Mf00

Kanye West wants answers. The rapper accused Gap of copying designs from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.

Everyone Kanye West Has Had Beef With Over the Years: Drake, Peppa Pig and More

Read article

The Chicago native, 45, took his complaint to Instagram on Wednesday, August 31, sharing a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend. In the message thread, West's pal sent the Grammy winner a link to a navy blue Gap T-Shirt. "This is Gap copying — YGEEB," the unidentified person said of the design, which featured the Gap logo plastered across the bodice. The hitmaker agreed, responding: "Exactly."

He continued: "Do you want me to post this text message?" Alongside the screenshot, West wrote: "But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing." Gap has not yet publicly addressed West's accusations.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The "Graduation" artist teamed up with Balenciaga's creative director and longtime friend, Demna , on the eight-piece Yeezy Gap collection. The line included two drops, which were unveiled in February and May, respectively.

Included in the collection are hoodies, T-shirts, long sleeves, sweatpants and denim. The collection is available in a range of shades: light grey, grey, red, black, blue and brown.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

According to a press release, each piece was designed with the partners' “shared vision of utilitarian design” in mind. The pair also wanted to “pay tribute to Gap’s timeless American icons rendered anew in wash, hue and silhouette.” In addition to select Gap stores, fans can shop the label on farfetch.com and yeezygap.com.

West's beef with Gap comes after he recently fired back at critics who slammed him for selling Yeezy Gap out of trash bags.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” the hip-hop star said during an August 18 interview with Fox & Friends . “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

The “Famous” musician also shared that he didn't like the term "trash bags."

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration,” he said. “This is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

West found himself in hot water with fans days prior after a customer shared photos of mounds of clothing stuffed into large waste bins at a Gap storefront.

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on the hangers and this is how he wanted it,” the social media user alleged . “They won’t help you find ur [sic] size too, you just have to dig through everything.”

The photo quickly went viral.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kanye West’s Fatherhood Quotes: I Have ‘Special People to Live for’

Fond of fatherhood! Kanye West became a dad in 2013 when Kim Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, North, and has voiced the joy he’s experienced as a parent ever since. Saint arrived in 2015, followed by Chicago in 2018, and the rapper and Us Weekly broke the news in January 2019 that the reality star are expecting a fourth child via surrogate. The little one, Psalm, was born on May 9, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. Less than two years after Psalm’s arrival, Us confirmed that Kardashian and West were on the rocks. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Drake
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adriana Lima Gives Birth to 3rd Child, Her 1st With Boyfriend Andre Lemmers: ‘Welcome to Our World’

It’s a boy! Adriana Lima welcomed her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, on August 29. The supermodel, 41, announced the news via social media on Monday, September 5. “Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn’s eye. “Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color … the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Blasts#Ups And Downs Through The
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson and Ex Jordan Craig’s Son Prince’s Photo Album

Parenting Prince! Tristan Thompson has been coparenting with ex Jordan Craig since she gave birth to their baby boy in December 2016. The little one arrived after the former couple called it quits. In September 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player had moved on with Khloé Kardashian. The pair denied speculation in […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

These Anti-Anxiety Bracelets Are Like Wearable Forms of Self-Care

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all have our favorite forms of self-care. We meditate, we do yoga, we go for a run, we read books, we watch sitcoms, we talk to a therapist, we take candlelit baths, we write or doodle, etc. […]
YOGA
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands at Invictus Games Event in Germany: ‘To Have Meg By My Side Means Everything’

Counting down. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked cozy while at the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet while holding hands on Tuesday, September 6. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, rocked business casual looks for the event, with harry in a gray linen suit and button down shirt with an open collar.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

199K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy