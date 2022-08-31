Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
KOMU
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
lakeexpo.com
259 Waterview Ridge, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Enjoy exquisite Lakefront Living in this Newer (built in 2018) Luxury Custom Home in the Villages at Shawnee Bend that offers a resort-inspired lifestyle. This home went under a complete transformation in 2021 making it one of the most prestigious homes in the area. Home was professionally decorated & furnished. Home is being sold turn-key, making your move effortless! Built to capitalize on the calm cove protection w/ magnificent views to the main channel. Capture glorious sparkling water views from the pool in a park-like setting backyard. Floor plan is outstanding & offers plenty of space & privacy for all of your friends, family, & guests. Offers a perfect setting for indulgent relaxation or lavish entertaining both inside & outside the home. You will immediately take note of the exceptionally fine details, & incredible “smart” features in this home, which is as distinctively stylish, as it is, tastefully comfortable. Savor a life of luxury in this one of a kind lakefront oasis.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeexpo.com
712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwos.com
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
kjluradio.com
Phelps County high school evacuated over bomb threat
Authorities give the all clear after a bomb threat is called in at a high school in Phelps County. The St. James Police Department says a student received a message indicating there was a bomb inside St. James High School on Thursday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building...
Washington Missourian
Pedestrian struck by two cars on Highway 100 Tuesday night
A Gerald woman is in stable condition in a St. Louis Hospital after being struck twice by two different cars Tuesday evening on Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive. Around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Renee L. Sneddy, 52, of Gerald, was crossing Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive when she was struck by two different cars, according to Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
lakeexpo.com
UTV Crash Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One man was killed and multiple others injured Friday in a UTV crash on Avalon Way. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Mary Kirby, 64, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender UTV when Kirby allegedly lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The UTV overturned and ejected Kirby and Angela Sinclair, 55, who were both killed in the crash.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police investigate fatal shooting
A Laclede County man is in police custody for a fatal shooting in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was called to the 1100 block of W. Elm Street just before noon Wednesday to investigate a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Bobby Langston inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.
Lebanon police: Man shot step-brother during fight then called officers
UPDATE: Law enforcement has released information about the suspect tied to the shooting of Bobby Langston. According to a probable cause statement, Kevin James Ash, 33, of Lebanon called the Lebanon Police Department after shooting his step-brother, Langston. Ash had gotten into a verbal fight with other members of the family when Langston got involved. […]
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County
UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
Comments / 0