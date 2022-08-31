ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Third Zach Wood murder defendant seeks lower bond

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A murder suspect who is still jailed on a $1 million bond while two other suspects have had their bonds lowered is also seeking a lower bond.

All four defendants in the May murder of Zach Wood remain in jail.

Previous Story: Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury

Ronnie Lang’s attorney filed for bond hearings on his charges of murder and a separate case of aggravated assault.

Those hearings are scheduled for Friday morning, September 2, in 30th District Court.

Lang’s appointed attorney said his client has tried through friends and family to raise money for his bonds but has been unable to do so.

His attorney states the two bonds, $1 million for murder and $200,000 for aggravated assault , are oppressive.

Defendant William Bell was granted a lower bond on July 29 and Ashley Esselborn had her bond lowered to $100,000 on July 25.

Previous Story: ‘Massive bloodletting event’: Affidavit reveals grim details of Brown Street Murder

Defendant Payton Collier filled out a form on August 22 stating she had been in jail for more than 90 days and asked if she could get a lower bond.

A magistrate ruled earlier this month that no change in her bond would be made at that time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

