ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 3 – Friday September 9 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, September 3 to Friday, September 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

I-285 shut down after tractor-trailer fire in Fulton County

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday afternoon near East Point. It happened in the southbound lanes just south of Camp Creek Parkway near Washington Road. This is the third truck crash in metro Atlanta in as many days. On Monday, a beer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Sandy Springs, GA
Traffic
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gdot#I 285 Wb#Georgia Dot Atl#Gdotatl
CBS 46

Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy