Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed itMichelle HallCumming, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 3 – Friday September 9 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, September 3 to Friday, September 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Crews investigate water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Crews are investigating what caused a water main break along Ashford Dunwoody Road near I-285 Wednesday evening. Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and avoid the area if possible. DeKalb County Watershed Management said it expects repairs to be finished overnight. Officials added...
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
I-285 shut down after tractor-trailer fire in Fulton County
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday afternoon near East Point. It happened in the southbound lanes just south of Camp Creek Parkway near Washington Road. This is the third truck crash in metro Atlanta in as many days. On Monday, a beer...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
Driver leads troopers on chase that leaves one dead in two-vehicle crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a driver dead early Friday morning. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County. According to authorities, Cobb County police were performing a stop on a vehicle...
Atlanta homeowner says water runoff from city street flows into his home
ATLANTA — An Atlanta homeowner says for nearly a decade water runoff from a city street has been flowing into his yard and home. “Every time it rains a lot, we get a lake in front of our house,” Vincent Mayers said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
CBS 46
Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
Firefighters save 28 horses in Cherokee County after machinery catches fire inside barn
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 30 horses were saved from a potentially dangerous fire this week when Cherokee County firefighters arrived on scene to prevent the fire from spreading. The county's fire and emergency service posted about the episode on Facebook. It happened Thursday afternoon at a property on...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
1 Person Thrown Out Of Car In A Motor Vehicle Accident At Old National Highway (College Park, GA)
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Tuesday evening motor vehicle crash in College Park. The crash occurred at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Long lines form at Circle K in West Rome for Gas Promo Deal
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Thursday afternoon saw an increase in traffic around Garden Lakes Blvd in West Rome after a promotion on the price of gas at the Circle K. A large line of cars formed on Hillside Avenue NW eager to...
CBS 46
UPDATE: Tractor trailer in I-20 crash was hauling 40,000 pounds of cooking oil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All lanes along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County near Turner Hill Road are back open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash closed one side of the highway for nearly two hours. It was not your typical day on the job for North Carolina truck...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
11Alive
