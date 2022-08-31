LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Limerick Township leaves two people dead, one person and a dog injured on Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the serious crash on Township Line Road just before 9:30 p.m.Two vehicles were involved. Two people were entrapped in one vehicle and sustained major injuries. Later, both were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog inside the vehicle was transported by police to an area veterinary hospital.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Township Line Road was closed in both directions for approximately 5 hours and has since been reopened.Limerick Township Police are asking for your help. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at (610) 495-7909.

LIMERICK, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO