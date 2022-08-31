Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
Woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver, police say (UPDATE)
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
Two people dead, one person and a dog injured in 2-vehicle crash in Limerick Township
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Limerick Township leaves two people dead, one person and a dog injured on Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the serious crash on Township Line Road just before 9:30 p.m.Two vehicles were involved. Two people were entrapped in one vehicle and sustained major injuries. Later, both were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog inside the vehicle was transported by police to an area veterinary hospital.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Township Line Road was closed in both directions for approximately 5 hours and has since been reopened.Limerick Township Police are asking for your help. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at (610) 495-7909.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two dead in Lancaster County crash
Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle ties up traffic for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police. All lanes have since...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County
A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
morethanthecurve.com
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed in Germantown hit-and-run; police say 4 people fled the scene
Police are working to identify the victim. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
abc27.com
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
1 injured in I-78 West crash that led to heavy delays (UPDATE)
A crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and shut down lanes on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County. The crash was on I-78 West at mile marker 49.9 in Upper Macungie Township, near the exit for Route 100, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police
A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said. Crews treated the patient at the...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems for the Thursday morning commute
Crashes are causing problems for the morning commute in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. The eastbound lanes of Route 22/Allentown Boulevard are shut down near Grantville. The eastbound lanes are closed from Laudermilch Road to County Line Road. Another crash has closed Route 443/Fishing Creek Valley Road in both...
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
Hundreds lose power after tractor-trailer crashes into home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PPL, around 1800 people woke up without power in Scranton Friday morning due to a crash. “Engine 2 was the first to arrive. Tractor trailer into the house. They had heavy fire. The trailer was on fire and it was already extended into the front porch of the […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0