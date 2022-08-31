ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

CBS Philly

Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Two people dead, one person and a dog injured in 2-vehicle crash in Limerick Township

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Limerick Township leaves two people dead, one person and a dog injured on Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the serious crash on Township Line Road just before 9:30 p.m.Two vehicles were involved. Two people were entrapped in one vehicle and sustained major injuries. Later, both were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog inside the vehicle was transported by police to an area veterinary hospital.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Township Line Road was closed in both directions for approximately 5 hours and has since been reopened.Limerick Township Police are asking for your help. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at (610) 495-7909.
LIMERICK, PA
Lower Macungie Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
City
Upper Saucon Township, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lower Macungie Township, PA
PennLive.com

Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
morethanthecurve.com

Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting

Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police

A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems for the Thursday morning commute

Crashes are causing problems for the morning commute in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. The eastbound lanes of Route 22/Allentown Boulevard are shut down near Grantville. The eastbound lanes are closed from Laudermilch Road to County Line Road. Another crash has closed Route 443/Fishing Creek Valley Road in both...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBRE

Hundreds lose power after tractor-trailer crashes into home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PPL, around 1800 people woke up without power in Scranton Friday morning due to a crash. “Engine 2 was the first to arrive. Tractor trailer into the house. They had heavy fire. The trailer was on fire and it was already extended into the front porch of the […]
SCRANTON, PA
