If You Already Got a Second Booster, You'll Still Be Able to Get the Omicron Shot
Here’s what experts say about staying up to date with booster shots.
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September
The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
CDC advisers weigh who needs updated COVID booster and when
COVID-19 boosters updated to match the newest omicron strains are about to roll out, and government advisers met Thursday to decide who should roll up their sleeves — and when. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at...
Fast Company
If you already had Omicron, do you still need the new COVID vaccine booster?
This week, the FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna to start administering vaccine boosters that have been reengineered to specifically target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants that caused this summer’s COVID-19 wave. The CDC is expected to issue its recommendation shortly, and boosters could be rolled out as early as next week.
FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech omicron-specific boosters
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variant as the federal government prepares to roll out the boosters in the coming weeks.
Are You Eligible For The New Omicron Booster Shot?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its formal recommendation for use of Pfizer and Moderna's new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters.
NPR
There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will now have access to updated COVID booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night. Some doses could be available as soon as Friday, with a wider rollout planned for next week. Health...
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
Latest on COVID-19 booster shot for fall 2022
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one -- and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators...
CDC Endorses Updated COVID Boosters, Shots To Begin Soon
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters, opening the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics...
NBC News
Pfizer’s new Covid-19 booster targeting omicron could be authorized this week
Pfizer’s new Covid-19 vaccine booster targeting the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants could get FDA authorization as early as this week. Pfizer’s chief global supply officer gave NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk an exclusive tour of the company’s production facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.Aug. 30, 2022.
FDA authorizes updated COVID boosters adapted for Omicron
The Biden administration's planned fall COVID-19 booster campaign cleared a key regulatory hurdle, after the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it has authorized updated shots adapted for the Omicron variant of the virus for Americans as young as 12 years old. People could get the new booster as little as 2 months after their last shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna's new shots are authorized for Americans as young as 18. Pfizer and BioNTech's can be given down to age 12.Boosters from the original formulation are no longer authorized for use in Americans who are eligible to get the new booster...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival...
iheart.com
New COVID Booster Shots Available In Oregon
The new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters can be administered in Oregon now that the final step in the review and approval process has occurred, according to the state’s top health officer. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased...
foodsafetynews.com
Patient count in outbreak linked to Daily Harvest frozen food continues to climb
The number of people with “adverse reactions” to frozen crumbles from Daily Harvest has tripled since the FDA first reported illnesses related to the product in late June. As of Aug. 25 the Food and Drug Administration had received 369 reports of illnesses from consumers. On June 28 the agency reported 133 consumer complaints. The number of illnesses has steadily increased with 277 cases having been reported on July 14.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
