Collider
9 Purrfect Movies About Big Cats to Watch After 'Beast': From 'Roar' to 'Bringing Up Baby'
A few years ago, a video started circulating online of a cougar stalking and chasing a guy for six whole minutes on a Utah hiking trail. It’s just a regular cougar, but it’s damned terrifying how absolutely tenacious the little guy is in pursuing its prey. Like all the other big cats, the thing is a natural-born killer, a hunter at heart. That’s why they tend to make such fascinating subjects of nature specials and fictional films alike.
Collider
The Hidden Message of Every Robin Williams Movie
Robin Williams will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the screen. His manic sense of humor was excellent and crass to capture the attention of adults but was also able to be managed into the shape of a real-life cartoon human, which spoke to children. He was a rare comedian and actor that truly was someone people of any age can enjoy. Besides being a legendary force of nature, he also connects with so many people emotionally when he shows up in something. Unlike most actors, Williams had a consistent theme in his filmography. Normally that is a trait exclusive to writers and directors, where they can more directly control their messages because they are the ones telling the stories.
Collider
The Best Projects From New DCEU Head Dan Lin, From 'The LEGO Movie' to 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a rocky history. DC’s attempt to form a connected universe starting with Man of Steel was misguided from the beginning. One of the primary issues with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is that it tried to cram years of storytelling into a single, over-packed narrative. Ironically, the DC universe has found greater success in the past few years when it told stories outside the DCEU. Both The Batman and Joker were acclaimed for their ability to tell isolated, standalone stories.
Collider
Why Do Movies Avoid Releasing on Labor Day? The History of the Cursed Holiday Weekend Explained
Hollywood loves holiday weekends. An extended weekend containing a big holiday is a great time to launch a new release since everyone’s off for the holidays while big franchises can “claim” a certain holiday weekend, like four of the five most recent Star Wars movies bowing just before Christmas to become as much of a seasonal tradition as lighting candles on a menorah or decorating a tree. Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Memorial Day weekend, these special times of the year are go-to destinations for the biggest features of the year, and there seem to always be more holidays for the film industry to claim. In the 21st century, holidays like President’s Day weekend or Easter weekend have grown exponentially more valuable thanks to mega-hit movies like Black Panther or Furious 7, respectively.
Collider
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
The month of September is a big one for Amazon Prime Video with the premiere of the highly-anticipated series The Rings of Power. However, there are also a whole bunch of new movies coming to the platform as well beyond that. We might be breaking a few rules by even telling you about some of them, though trust us when we say it’s worth it.
Collider
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
Collider
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
Collider
10 New Members of the Avengers for the 2025 Films
There are voids to be filled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers line-up before the all-powerful team reappears in May and November 2025. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s Infinity Saga to a more than satisfactory end for comic fans and non-comic fans alike. However, the...
Collider
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
Collider
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
Collider
'The Visitor' Trailer Reveals a Dark Doppelgänger Conspiracy
Epix's new psychological thriller, The Visitor, has just received an official trailer from Paramount Movies. The Visitor will follow a man whose life descends into chaos after he finds an old portrait of his doppelganger in his wife's childhood home. The film is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. The Visitor stars Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Dane Rhodes (The Magnificent Seven), and Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring).
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Collider
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
Collider
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Collider
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'
Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
Collider
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and More
The cast for director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis grows even larger as several prominent actors have recently joined the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on The Godfather trilogy as the character Connie Corleone, is set to star in the film with her son Jason Schwartzman, who will also appear in next year's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
