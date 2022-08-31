Read full article on original website
Buffalo Man Gets 11 Years for Abusing Child
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 28-year-old Mohamed Nasir, also known as...
Roadway Shooter Gets 7 Years in Prison
by Erie Co. D.A. BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces...
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
South Dayton man charged with drug possession
A South Dayton man is facing a drug possession charge after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in the village of South Dayton. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 1 am last Friday. 33-year-old Dustin Martin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. He's scheduled to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
9 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 8 Murders In Buffalo
Police in Buffalo need help to solve these 8 unsolved homicides. The families of the victims need closure and each of them deserve justice. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these senseless murders. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
Some WNY religious leaders question new state law on concealed carry for parishioners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state's new gun reforms took effect on Thursday with new requirements for permit applications and restrictions on areas where concealed weapons cannot be carried. With the changes an interesting question popped up for some groups that are now categorized as a "sensitive location." That...
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
Spotshotter gunfire detection service could be on its way to Western New York
Technology that "listens" for gun shots was, at one time, shot down by the Buffalo Common Council after public criticism. Now it’s back up for discussion. The service, called Spotshotter, uses audio detection equipment to determine when and where gunshots are fired. Spotshotter says when gunfire is detected, police are notified within a minute.
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges, Hobbs Act Robbery
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
2 Men Killed In Buffalo Shooting
BUFFALO POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 4 O'CLOCK... ALONG STEVENS AND NORTHLAND AVENUES. DOZENS OF OFFICERS ARE ON THE SCENE.
Man and woman face multiple gun, drug, and robbery charges
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a man and woman are facing multiple gun, drug, and robbery charges.
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud
U.S Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to COVID-19 wire fraud.
Convicted felon arrested in connection to Oxford Avenue shooting
The Queen City man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting.
