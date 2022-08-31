Read full article on original website
readfrontier.org
After the Castro-Huerta ruling, Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift
Jeannie Blalock was an energetic grandmother in her 60s who loved sports when she was shot dead during a carjacking in the parking lot of her Tulsa apartment complex in 2017. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office charged four people in connection with Blalock’s death. Jaydon Harring and and Tonnako Miller, both teenagers at the time of Blalock’s killing, pled guilty to murder and were sentenced to life in prison.
KOCO
Attorneys continue fight for ‘The Innocent Man’ in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The attorneys will continue to fight for ‘The Innocent Man’ in Oklahoma. The fight isn’t over for an Oklahoman convicted of murder. The conviction was thrown out, but recently, a court ruled Tommy Ward would stay behind bars. The story is familiar, having...
KTUL
Oklahoma AG issues memo on when and when not to prosecute abortion cases in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a memo sent to all law enforcement agencies across the state, Attorney General John O'Connor makes clear what is and is not supposed to be prosecuted under Oklahoma law. A press release accompanying the memo says "law enforcement should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with careful discretion and in consultation with the Attorney General's office."
KHBS
Oklahoma attorney general urges prosecution for performing an abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state's top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn't be charged under the state's new anti-abortion...
Veterans’ Group Suing Gov. Stitt Claims His Panel Appointment Violated Law
A group of veterans who filed suit over Governor Stitt's appointment to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission said the governor violated the law with an appointment to the panel. "He just picked one of his boys and put him in there," veteran Larry Van Schuyver said. The veterans’ attorney Mark Hammons...
Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
kosu.org
Recreational marijuana, transgender bathrooms, Norman turnpike protests and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.
KOCO
Doctors react to guidance from state over abortion ban
OKLAHOMA CITY — Doctors reacted to the state’s guidance on how to handle laws banning abortion. Attorney General John O’Connor issued guidance to law enforcement Wednesday. But did this ease doctors’ fears?. After the laws were passed, doctors said it wasn’t clear what was protected and...
Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe Files Suit Against State
Former Oklahoma cabinet secretary David Ostrowe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state in response to charges brought against him in 2020 that were eventually dismissed. The lawsuit specifically named former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Charles Prater, Clark Jolley and Steve Burrage. The suit alleges...
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
blackchronicle.com
How Oklahoma lawmakers will spend your tax dollars revealed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The initial plans for how Oklahoma lawmakers plan to spend billons in Oklahoma taxpayer money is out. Like with most budgets at the State Capitol, this year’s deal comes down to two things: tax cuts and teacher pay. “It’s a bill that appropriates $9.8...
KOCO
Oklahomans will get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has responded to claims that there’s a behind-the-scenes push to keep recreational marijuana off the November ballot. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said it won’t rule on the state question until after a 10-day challenge period ends. Some supporters of...
New OSBI search warrant asking for former Swadley’s VP phone records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation filed a search warrant to retrieve phone records belonging to former Vice President of Swadley's Bar-B-Q Restaurants.
news9.com
Millions Affected By Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach Leak
A data breach leaks personal information for millions of people who have student loans, including some who have loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. Nelnet Servicing, used by the OSLA, said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer. Investigators said some personal account information -- including...
KTUL
Okla. Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going toward public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
Each year, hundreds of Oklahoma moms, dads, children and grandparents die because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
