Oklahoma State

readfrontier.org

After the Castro-Huerta ruling, Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift

Jeannie Blalock was an energetic grandmother in her 60s who loved sports when she was shot dead during a carjacking in the parking lot of her Tulsa apartment complex in 2017. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office charged four people in connection with Blalock’s death. Jaydon Harring and and Tonnako Miller, both teenagers at the time of Blalock’s killing, pled guilty to murder and were sentenced to life in prison.
KOCO

Attorneys continue fight for ‘The Innocent Man’ in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The attorneys will continue to fight for ‘The Innocent Man’ in Oklahoma. The fight isn’t over for an Oklahoman convicted of murder. The conviction was thrown out, but recently, a court ruled Tommy Ward would stay behind bars. The story is familiar, having...
KTUL

Oklahoma AG issues memo on when and when not to prosecute abortion cases in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a memo sent to all law enforcement agencies across the state, Attorney General John O'Connor makes clear what is and is not supposed to be prosecuted under Oklahoma law. A press release accompanying the memo says "law enforcement should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with careful discretion and in consultation with the Attorney General's office."
KHBS

Oklahoma attorney general urges prosecution for performing an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state's top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn't be charged under the state's new anti-abortion...
kosu.org

Recreational marijuana, transgender bathrooms, Norman turnpike protests and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Doctors react to guidance from state over abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — Doctors reacted to the state’s guidance on how to handle laws banning abortion. Attorney General John O’Connor issued guidance to law enforcement Wednesday. But did this ease doctors’ fears?. After the laws were passed, doctors said it wasn’t clear what was protected and...
blackchronicle.com

How Oklahoma lawmakers will spend your tax dollars revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The initial plans for how Oklahoma lawmakers plan to spend billons in Oklahoma taxpayer money is out. Like with most budgets at the State Capitol, this year’s deal comes down to two things: tax cuts and teacher pay. “It’s a bill that appropriates $9.8...
news9.com

Millions Affected By Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach Leak

A data breach leaks personal information for millions of people who have student loans, including some who have loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. Nelnet Servicing, used by the OSLA, said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer. Investigators said some personal account information -- including...
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
