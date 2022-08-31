TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a memo sent to all law enforcement agencies across the state, Attorney General John O'Connor makes clear what is and is not supposed to be prosecuted under Oklahoma law. A press release accompanying the memo says "law enforcement should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with careful discretion and in consultation with the Attorney General's office."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO