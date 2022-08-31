Read full article on original website
Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship
Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
This weekend: 51st Lock Haven Regatta
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Fire up those engines because this weekend is the 51st Lock Haven Regatta. Powerboat racers from all over the country will race on the Susquehanna River. The races begin on Saturday and continue through Monday. "They call this the nationals after party because everybody from...
Rival school honors slain teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What's normally a sea of yellow turned to a sea of purple as Lake-Lehman's High School football team took on Lackawanna Trail. The bright colors are in honor of Kassadey Matulevich, a 17-year-old from the Hazleton area who was shot and killed last week. Hearing the news, students and staff at Lake-Lehman decided to act.
Gearing up for the 9/11 Memorial Ride
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Bikers from across the country will soon rev their engines in Lycoming County. The 21st 9/11 Memorial Ride will honor all those who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The theme for this year's ride is "Let Freedom Roar." "It is maybe a...
Southern Columbia goes cashless for sporting events
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Area School District is used to being first, as the school's football team has won the PIAA State Championship 12 times. But now, the district is one of the first in our area to do something else — go cashless at those sporting events.
Bloomsburg, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mifflinburg Area High School football team will have a game with Central Columbia High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Mifflinburg Area High SchoolCentral Columbia High School.
STEP to launch new Designated Stop Program in Clinton County beginning Oct. 3
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc. announced Friday it will offer a new Designated Stop Program serving popular locations within Clinton and Lycoming counties. Anyone can ride for only $2.00 per trip, but reservations are required. The launch of three new routes will...
Blue out at Selinsgrove football game
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Cheerleaders from the Selinsgrove Area School District organized a blue out at Friday night's game. Students and other spectators wore blue in honor of a fellow high school student who passed away last week. The district has also provided counselors and other help as needed as...
Selinsgrove, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Juniata High School football team will have a game with Selinsgrove Area High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Families welcome nonprofit with donations
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Williamsport nonprofit that helps foster children is expanding to Columbia County next month. Neatly organized clothing fills bins, and toys for every age group are in the next room. This is Dwell Orphan Care's new Hope Chest in Bloomsburg. "We have an opportunity to step...
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 8, 2003, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Jeffrey R. and Valerie L. (Dyer) Hasselman. Sara attended Loyalsock Township School District. She loved all things art and music, especially the...
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
State College PD monitoring Centre County park after residents’ concerns
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents’ concerns about suspicious activity at a Centre County park have officials considering possible solutions. Dalevue Park is officially open from dawn to dusk, at least, if you’re following the rules. College Township Assistant Township Manager, Mike Bloom, said residents’ concerns are surrounding activity in Dalevue Park outside of normal […]
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Prepare to pay to park on Saturdays in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg is a busy place filled with shops and restaurants. There are plenty of parking spaces, each with a meter in front of it. But frequent shoppers know the meters are only enforced on weekdays — until now, that is. "The public uses it,...
Farmer reacts to drought watch declared in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It’s been a dry summer and now we’re starting to see the consequences. 36 counties in our state, including all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are under a drought watch. The Department of Environmental Protection made the announcement Wednesday and asked for voluntary water conservation in those […]
Biden visits Pennsylvania: Timeline, traffic impact for president's visit to Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Biden will speak in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon after his original visit on July 21st was postponed after the president tested positive for COVID-19. The president will visit the Marts Center on South Franklin Street at Wilkes-University Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to speak about his Safer America Plan, about getting guns off the streets and making the country safer.
Schuylkill County cheers on Penn State football team's Tyler Elsdon
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — College football is back, and Nittany Lions fans are fired up for another season. Penn State faithful in Schuylkill County kicked off the season with a tailgate party outside the Elks Lodge. Cold drinks, sizzling burgers, and good company are all on the menu. "The food...
Opening day of Wyoming County Fair
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
