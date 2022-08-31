ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City Observes Labor Day Holiday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. The Regional Transit System (RTS) will provide its holiday service, which runs between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., to routes 1, 2, 5, 8, 10, 13, 15, 16, 20, 26, 35, 43, 75, and 711. Please visit the RTS website for more information.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
alachuachronicle.com

September 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The morning meeting begins at 10 a.m., and the afternoon meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

The Swamp reopens in Gainesville

The Swamp Restaurant officially reopened at its new location in the heart of Gainesville’s Innovation District. In 2020, the restaurant closed when a national developer purchased the land. A petition to keep the restaurant in its original location amassed over 45,000 signatures, but it didn’t prevail. Developers tore...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County

Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

September 7 School Board Workshop

The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a Workshop to which all persons are invited:. Date/Time: September 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Location: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. Purpose: Monthly Board Workshop. Presentations: Proposed New and Amended Board Policies. New and amended Board Policies...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rehearsal#New Energy#Grace Presbyterian Church#Fl#Althou
WCJB

Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Shands employees vote to unionize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
WCJB

Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy