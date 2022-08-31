Read full article on original website
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
“Meet the Dancers” events kick off Dance Alive National Ballet’s 2022-23 season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 57th season of Dance Alive National Ballet debuts this September with its Meet the Dancers events. Meet the Dancers, Gainesville is on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention, and Meet the Dancers, Ocala is on September 16 at 6 p.m. at the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
alachuachronicle.com
City Observes Labor Day Holiday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. The Regional Transit System (RTS) will provide its holiday service, which runs between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., to routes 1, 2, 5, 8, 10, 13, 15, 16, 20, 26, 35, 43, 75, and 711. Please visit the RTS website for more information.
alachuachronicle.com
September 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The morning meeting begins at 10 a.m., and the afternoon meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
The Swamp reopens in Gainesville
The Swamp Restaurant officially reopened at its new location in the heart of Gainesville’s Innovation District. In 2020, the restaurant closed when a national developer purchased the land. A petition to keep the restaurant in its original location amassed over 45,000 signatures, but it didn’t prevail. Developers tore...
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
alachuachronicle.com
September 7 School Board Workshop
The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a Workshop to which all persons are invited:. Date/Time: September 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Location: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. Purpose: Monthly Board Workshop. Presentations: Proposed New and Amended Board Policies. New and amended Board Policies...
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
WCJB
Shands employees vote to unionize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
alachuachronicle.com
Teenage girls charged after gunshots fired in woods on E. University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isis Imani Hines, 18, was arrested and a sworn complaint was filed against an unidentified 17-year-old girl after officers investigating gunshots found them in the woods with a pistol. At 1:00 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department officers heard 12-15 gunshots in the area of 100...
WCJB
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty. According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.
WCJB
Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier and Gainesville brewery announce Head Beer Coach - 1966 American lager available at Florida games
Steve Spurrier and a Gainesville brewery have collaborated to provide a new beverage for Florida fans in The Swamp. The Head Ball Coach and Gainesville’s First Magnitude brewery have introduced Head Beer Coach 1966 American Lager. First Mag describes the beer as follows:. This brew is bold and uncompromising,...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: City of Gainesville policies are making the city a less desirable place to live
The City of Gainesville wants to be a place where people want to live, but they continue to demonstrate the exact opposite through various forms of social engineering. Here are a few examples:. Single-family zoning is NOT exclusionary and exists so people can choose the type of neighborhood they prefer....
WCJB
City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
WCJB
UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
