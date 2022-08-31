ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship

Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Local
California Education
caravannews.com

Andrea Andrade Joins JPMorgan Chase as Stockton Community Manager

After working in education for many years, Andrea Andrade saw an ongoing gap in access to financial guidance and resources for local underserved community members. From affordable housing to parents saving for their children’s future, Andrade’s work has centered around giving others an opportunity to recognize their voice and find the strength they need to meet their financial goals.
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there is no evidence of criminal offense by Antioch Police officers in the death of 30-year-old Angelo Voithugo Quinto. The District Attorney’s Office released a Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report today as part of Contra Costa...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

A Sacramento school was named after his mother and now decades later her son is the principle

SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids."She wanted this community to be more cohesive and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Poll shows support for tax increase to fund homeless services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A recent poll shows there is support around the Sacramento region for a tax increase that would fund more homeless services. Sacramento State’s Institute for Social Research conducted the poll with about 1,950  residents living in Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties. They were asked, “Would you support […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park

STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center. On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County

A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Stockton Boulevard Affordable Housing Units Planned

The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, located on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

