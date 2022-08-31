Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Sacramento City Unified parents and students should know about after school programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students from the Sacramento City Unified School District returned to campus Thursday for the start of the 2022-23 school year and after school programs. Choosing a good after school program is not just the responsibility of the student, but it is the responsibility of the parent...
From soap to hope: San Joaquin Delta College group provides students with essentials for success
STOCKTON, Calif. — Homelessness and food insecurity are a reality for many students at San Joaquin Delta College. In fact, the school says 42% of its students are food insecure, 31% are housing insecure, and 18% are homeless. A new service is launching on campus next week to help...
Parents protest Elk Grove Unified moving Inclusive Specialists to Special Ed
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Frustrated parents and educators called out the Elk Grove Unified School District moving some teachers to Special Education in a peaceful protest Thursday. The recently announced a shift that would see Inclusion Specialists moving to Special Education positions. However, people at the protest said they...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship
Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
caravannews.com
Andrea Andrade Joins JPMorgan Chase as Stockton Community Manager
After working in education for many years, Andrea Andrade saw an ongoing gap in access to financial guidance and resources for local underserved community members. From affordable housing to parents saving for their children’s future, Andrade’s work has centered around giving others an opportunity to recognize their voice and find the strength they need to meet their financial goals.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Planning Commission approves gas station/Starbucks project near existing Dutch Bros location
Last night the Elk Grove Planning Commission approved a project that would add a gas station, Starbucks, and another unnamed fast food restaurant near the already congested Elk Grove Blvd and East Stockton Blvd intersection. The area already includes a Dutch Bros, Quick Quack car wash, and a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant.
eastcountytoday.net
DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there is no evidence of criminal offense by Antioch Police officers in the death of 30-year-old Angelo Voithugo Quinto. The District Attorney’s Office released a Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report today as part of Contra Costa...
sanjoseinside.com
Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Sacramento school was named after his mother and now decades later her son is the principle
SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids."She wanted this community to be more cohesive and...
Sacramento leaders speak out against recent antisemitic vandalism found near colleges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento leaders met Friday to discuss recent incidents of antisemitic vandalism found near local college campuses. "I'm an American Jew and I'm a Jewish mayor and I'm proud of that. This display representing the Holocaust and the murder of six million of my people has no place," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Poll shows support for tax increase to fund homeless services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A recent poll shows there is support around the Sacramento region for a tax increase that would fund more homeless services. Sacramento State’s Institute for Social Research conducted the poll with about 1,950 residents living in Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties. They were asked, “Would you support […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park
STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center. On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of...
Despite extreme heat, Sacramento County parks prepping for busy Labor Day weekend on rivers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the extreme heat forecast for Labor Day Weekend, Sacramento County Regional Parks officials are preparing for a busy holiday weekend on area rivers. "We’re going to be out here to make sure everybody has a good time and is safe this weekend," said Commander David...
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
'At the end of the day it's about the kids being safe': Citrus Heights residents worry about school traffic
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights’ school year started three weeks ago, but parents and community members are still concerned about safely dropping off and picking up their kids from school. Residents on Facebook comment about how they almost “get hit every day walking my kid to school,”...
Sacramento Observer
Stockton Boulevard Affordable Housing Units Planned
The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, located on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0