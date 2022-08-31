Read full article on original website
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
Collider
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong
If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
Collider
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Collider
'She-Hulk': Megan Thee Stallion Talks Her MCU Debut
Marvel fans around the world are currently in the heart of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The procedural comedy just debuted its third episode this week which centered around multiple huge cameos. Arguably the biggest wasn’t even from the pages of Marvel Comics at all. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her hilarious MCU debut and now Marvel Studios has released a behind-the-scenes look at how they pulled it off.
Collider
The Best Projects From New DCEU Head Dan Lin, From 'The LEGO Movie' to 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a rocky history. DC’s attempt to form a connected universe starting with Man of Steel was misguided from the beginning. One of the primary issues with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is that it tried to cram years of storytelling into a single, over-packed narrative. Ironically, the DC universe has found greater success in the past few years when it told stories outside the DCEU. Both The Batman and Joker were acclaimed for their ability to tell isolated, standalone stories.
Collider
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
Collider
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
Collider
The Hidden Message of Every Robin Williams Movie
Robin Williams will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the screen. His manic sense of humor was excellent and crass to capture the attention of adults but was also able to be managed into the shape of a real-life cartoon human, which spoke to children. He was a rare comedian and actor that truly was someone people of any age can enjoy. Besides being a legendary force of nature, he also connects with so many people emotionally when he shows up in something. Unlike most actors, Williams had a consistent theme in his filmography. Normally that is a trait exclusive to writers and directors, where they can more directly control their messages because they are the ones telling the stories.
Collider
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
Collider
'Ms. Marvel': All the End Credits Bangers From Season 1
Disney+’s Ms. Marvel may have been hit or miss for viewers, but it truly included some bops, especially in its end credits scenes. So we’ve duly compiled a list of all the songs that graced the end credits of Ms. Marvel. The first season of the MCU show revolved around Kamala (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who unlocks powers thanks to a family heirloom, that allows her to live her dream of being a superhero. While the series is chockfull of music from all corners of South Asia, the end credits tracks tended to tie into the general theme of the episode or the show for the most part.
Collider
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde Details Incel Inspiration Behind Chris Pine's Character
Controversies might be trailing Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, but this does not seem to be hampering the ongoing marketing for the psychological thriller which will hit screens for the first time at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival. New details from the upcoming picture have emerged from a Q&A session Wilde held with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine where the actress detailed among many things the inspiration behind its antagonist character, Frank (Chris Pine) the venerated leader of the secluded and falsely idyllic city of Victory.
Collider
'See' Season 3 Clip Shows Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss Meeting Baby Wolffe [Exclusive]
Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of. , Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip
Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
Collider
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 3 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned this week for its third episode titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," which finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) making her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) after his actions in The Incredible Hulk landed him in a Supermax prison. Meanwhile, Pug (Josh Segurra) deals with a separate trial, involving a shapeshifting Asgardian elf and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, you read that right.
Collider
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Review: Get Ready for Another Ricktastic Adventure
Rick and Morty is back. ‘Nuff said. Okay, maybe not quite enough said. But let’s face it: if you have watched one episode of Rick and Morty, then you have watched them all, multiple times, and you are going to watch this season no matter what this review says. There is no “casual” viewer of Rick and Morty.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Collider
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
