wilsonpost.com
Mastriano largely out of public eye; concerns of 'extremism' rising on both sides
Harrisburg, Pa. — With mounting pressure from within his own party for calls to answer for his “extreme” politics, Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano has almost completely abandoned the media airwaves to Democratic challenger state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Mastriano has not made efforts to...
wilsonpost.com
New York, California AGs take a shot at gun industry
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from New York and California sent a letter Friday to the CEOs of three major credit card companies asking them to establish a specific code to identify purchases from gun stores. That code, called a merchant category code, could then be used to...
wilsonpost.com
Tapped out: Tennessee has highest beer tax rate in the U.S.
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the highest beer tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee’s rate is $1.29 per gallon, one of just two states that charge more than $1 per gallon in the country. Alaska charges $1.07.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet pepper grower’s sauces blast recipes
If you feel an instant heat wave when you drive by Tucker Caton’s Mt. Juliet home, it might be the heat generated from all the hot peppers he grows in his back yard for his sauces, salsa and spice blend business. This Wilson County entrepreneur grows some of the...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Melody Myers
It comes as no surprise that Hollywood, Calif., native Melody Myers, a physical therapist assistant by day would have a flair for music and the arts. When she isn’t helping to rehabilitate patients at a nursing facility in South Nashville, Myers, a 2010 graduate of Wilson Central High School and now a resident of Mt. Juliet, spends her weekends as a Music City Princess. Through MCP, Disney princesses like Elsa and Belle can be hired for children’s birthday parties.
wilsonpost.com
Green Hill shuts out Wilson Central in region opener
N. MT. JULIET – Brax Lamberth ran for two touchdowns and a team-high 70 yards on 13 carries as Green Hill took the first step to repeating as Region 5-5A champion with a 35-0 victory over Wilson Central last Friday. Unlike many of the other games in the county...
