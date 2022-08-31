ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses

SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Attorney#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Crawford Ida
KLEM

Thursday News, September 1

There’s a new Sheriff in Sioux County. The Sioux County Board of Supervisors today appointed a new sheriff, Jamie Van Voorst. Van Voorst, a Chief Deputy in the Department, was unanimously endorsed by the Supervisors. Then he was sworn in by 3rd Judicial district Chief Judge Patrick Tott. Van Voorst reacts to the appointment and swearing in.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Clay County Receives Bid For Building Renovation in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County is making progress in the plan to renovate the former Northwest Bank building just North of the courthouse in Spencer. Supervisor Chair Barry Anderson detailed some of the changes that need to take place in the building to get it ready to house the County Attorney and Veterans Affair offices.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man pleads guilty to bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa

LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
LARRABEE, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City murder suspect says she used deadly force to protect herself

SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend plans to argue she was justified in using deadly force to protect herself. Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that Katrina Barnes will assert castle doctrine and justification defenses when she stands trial for the June 9 shooting of Dolorean Wade.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy