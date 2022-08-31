Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury County's current LEC will be demolished, land sold to City of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While the move into Woodbury County's new jail is still a year away, Siouxland News is now learning more about what will happen to the current building afterward. Several people in the planning process for Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) say it will...
Sioux City Journal
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses
SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEM
Thursday News, September 1
There’s a new Sheriff in Sioux County. The Sioux County Board of Supervisors today appointed a new sheriff, Jamie Van Voorst. Van Voorst, a Chief Deputy in the Department, was unanimously endorsed by the Supervisors. Then he was sworn in by 3rd Judicial district Chief Judge Patrick Tott. Van Voorst reacts to the appointment and swearing in.
Lyon County man ordered to pay $36,000 for 2021 manure spill
The fine includes restitution and investigative costs that total $26,086.07 as well as a $10,000 administrative penalty totaling $36,086.07.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
kwit.org
NEWS 9.1.22: Skateboarder Critically Injured, Extreme Drought Continues in Parts of Siouxland, Medicaid Coverage, and More
A teenage skateboarder received life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early this morning in Sioux City. The collision happened around 5 a.m. on Lewis Boulevard near the Glenn and Transit Avenue exit. Investigators say the teen was riding in the middle of the road, and because it was...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
more1049.com
Clay County Receives Bid For Building Renovation in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County is making progress in the plan to renovate the former Northwest Bank building just North of the courthouse in Spencer. Supervisor Chair Barry Anderson detailed some of the changes that need to take place in the building to get it ready to house the County Attorney and Veterans Affair offices.
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty to bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion is the issue that turns SD politics fiery, as Gov. Noem just discovered during a campaign stop in Sioux Falls
South Dakota politics are normally rather sedate. It’s part of our stoic Midwestern nature, along with the ever-present desire to be polite. The Republicans and Democrats disagree here as much as they do in other states, but they usually do so without shouting. It’s just not nice. But...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
Police arrest Sioux City woman allegedly involved in robbery
A second person has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at a gas station in Sioux City while her children were present.
Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa
LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
KEYC
Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR to hold informational event on Sept. 8 about Big Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an informational event on Sept. 8 talking about habitat management, recreational use, forest plans and wildlife populations at the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough area on the northeast side of Big Spirit Lake. That area underwent an extensive restoration...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City murder suspect says she used deadly force to protect herself
SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend plans to argue she was justified in using deadly force to protect herself. Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that Katrina Barnes will assert castle doctrine and justification defenses when she stands trial for the June 9 shooting of Dolorean Wade.
Comments / 0