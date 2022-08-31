Coffee with Candidates: Lt. Gubernatorial Candidate, Eric Lesser

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Coffee with Candidates is back and giving our viewers a different perspective on the people asking for your vote. This 2022 political season, we turn our attention to the major state races playing out in Massachusetts. Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh sat down with Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Eric Lesser.

They recently met up for coffee at Brothers & Sisters Co Coffeehouse + Café in Brookline.

Eric Lesser is currently a Massachusetts State Senator from Longmeadow, in western Mass. He’s the only candidate seeking a major state office from that part of the state. He told Kavanaugh that gives him an important perspective that’s often missing on Beacon Hill. Lesser’s key issue is improving transportation.

In their extended conversation, Kavanaugh talked with Lesser about his years of experience in the Obama administration and how that landed him a behind-the-scenes job with HBO comedy, Veep.

