Bend, OR

bendsource.com

Roam On Over to Minnesota Avenue for Inspired Seasonal Eats & Drinks

While Labor Day signals a change of seasons with long, hot days giving way to longer, cooler nights, dining on the patio is a wonderful way to ease into autumn. That’s why one of Bend’s favorite downtown restaurants has renovated and revamped its outdoor patio seating this year so their guests, locals and visitors alike, can enjoy the refreshing air and bustling street view for as long as possible before the snow flies. But the patio isn’t the only reason to make a reservation at the Oxford Hotel’s Roam restaurant.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Van enthusiasts roll into expo in Redmond

It’s no Instagram dream, van life rolled into the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond this weekend. The Adventure Van Expo featured rigs of all shapes and sizes to get you outdoors. “We’re kinda in the market,” said Courtney Clem who is vacationing from Bainbridge Island, WA....
REDMOND, OR
KTVL

OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville

Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
KTVZ

Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support

Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ All evacuations dropped following grassland fire near Redmond

All evacuations were dropped late Thursday morning nearly 24 hours after an estimated 10-acre grassland fire southwest of Redmond. At one point, several residences were under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The fire that started around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday was attacked aggressively and forward progress was stopped,...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined

Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County, NeighborImpact offer new domestic well assistance grants, loans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County said Thursday it is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available. To apply, visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399. “As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

