While Labor Day signals a change of seasons with long, hot days giving way to longer, cooler nights, dining on the patio is a wonderful way to ease into autumn. That’s why one of Bend’s favorite downtown restaurants has renovated and revamped its outdoor patio seating this year so their guests, locals and visitors alike, can enjoy the refreshing air and bustling street view for as long as possible before the snow flies. But the patio isn’t the only reason to make a reservation at the Oxford Hotel’s Roam restaurant.

