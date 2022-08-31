Read full article on original website
Roam On Over to Minnesota Avenue for Inspired Seasonal Eats & Drinks
While Labor Day signals a change of seasons with long, hot days giving way to longer, cooler nights, dining on the patio is a wonderful way to ease into autumn. That’s why one of Bend’s favorite downtown restaurants has renovated and revamped its outdoor patio seating this year so their guests, locals and visitors alike, can enjoy the refreshing air and bustling street view for as long as possible before the snow flies. But the patio isn’t the only reason to make a reservation at the Oxford Hotel’s Roam restaurant.
Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
centraloregondaily.com
Van enthusiasts roll into expo in Redmond
It’s no Instagram dream, van life rolled into the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond this weekend. The Adventure Van Expo featured rigs of all shapes and sizes to get you outdoors. “We’re kinda in the market,” said Courtney Clem who is vacationing from Bainbridge Island, WA....
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Seconds matter’: Training prepared Bend officers for worst-case shooter scenario: entering scene alone
The officers had just begun their night-shift roll call and briefing Sunday evening at Bend’s police headquarters when the city’s 911 operators started receiving frantic calls. A shooter was spraying bullets at the Forum Shopping Center, a little over a mile from the police building. When the emergency...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
KTVZ
New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville races across 60 acres; major air, ground attack underway
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews fought on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 60 plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830, later named...
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
centraloregondaily.com
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
KTVZ
Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support
Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ All evacuations dropped following grassland fire near Redmond
All evacuations were dropped late Thursday morning nearly 24 hours after an estimated 10-acre grassland fire southwest of Redmond. At one point, several residences were under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The fire that started around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday was attacked aggressively and forward progress was stopped,...
Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Glenn Bennett’s family thanks community, tells stories of his life
The family of Glenn Bennett, one of the two men killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. They also have revealed a little more about his life. “We are deeply saddened by the...
KTVZ
Deschutes County, NeighborImpact offer new domestic well assistance grants, loans
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County said Thursday it is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available. To apply, visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399. “As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased...
