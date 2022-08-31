Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Thursday to pepper-spraying three Capitol police officers, including Brian Sicknick, during the Jan 6. attack on the Capitol. Julian Khater, who owns a smoothie-shop in State College, Pa., admitted to assaulting and injuring law enforcement officers. He faces a likely sentence...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
JonBenét Ramsey Petition Nears Record Numbers As DNA From 52 Years Ago Used To Solve ANOTHER Cold Case
Fresh hope has emerged amid the mysterious murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the 6-year-old beauty queen whose body was found in the basement of her own home the day after Christmas in 1996, and it could be solved by advanced DNA techniques.In a bombshell breakthrough, Sacramento County’s oldest cold case was solved on Wednesday, August 10, when DNA testing lead to authorities to thee killer of Nancy Bennallack, more than 50 years after she was brutally stabbed to death and nearly decapitated.Richard John Davis killed the then-28-year-old Bennallack in 1970. He died in 1997.Using the same technology that solved the Golden...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern
Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press. The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.According to Judge Reardon, von Ehlinger didn’t show remorse or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmer and three workers found dead in North Dakota field in suspected murder-suicide
A farmer was found dead in a North Dakota field alongside three other bodies in what officials are calling a murder-suicide.Authorities say that a .357 revolver was found at the scene of the shooting in a wheat field in Towner County, which is located 200 miles northeast of Bismark.The victims have been named as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59.Dulmage was killed while combining wheat, and the three men had been hired to work on the farm alongside him, according to KVLY.The bodies were discovered on Monday evening when a relative of...
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting an inmate in 2016. Melvin Hilson, 50, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate's constitutional right to be free from...
St. Louis prosecutor asks court to free Lamar Johnson after nearly 30 years in prison
It’s been three years since Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner asked a St. Louis circuit judge to set aside the 1995 murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. It was the first exoneration case Gardner’s conviction-integrity unit had brought forth — and a case that prosecutors statewide were watching closely. But Gardner hit a major roadblock when the […] The post St. Louis prosecutor asks court to free Lamar Johnson after nearly 30 years in prison appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys argued Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old
This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
thesource.com
Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis Defends Using Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Drug Rich Gang and YSL R.I.C.O. Cases
In a new press conference, Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis defended using rap lyrics as criminal evidence in the YSL and Drug Rich Gang R.I.C.O. cases. This comes after 26 alleged members of the Drug Rich Gang were arrested in Atlanta and have been in connection with a string of high profile home invasions and other violent crimes in the Atlanta area.
A sudden homecoming for one of the people sent back to prison with no warning
Hours after a story aired on NPR's Morning Edition last week, a federal judge found "extraordinary circumstances" that called for Eva Cardoza's release from a federal prison in Connecticut.
Wisconsin activist who ordered absentee ballots in others' names charged with election fraud, ID theft
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait...
Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agreed with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment were not merited. The brief ruling from the state High...
Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case
Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains.Eugene Michael Frein and Deborah Frein were not charged in their son's crime — for which he was convicted and sentenced to death — and none of their...
Comments / 1