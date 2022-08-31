ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk941.com

Clay’s Mitchell Street Industrial Work Undergoing Grading Process

Clay County working on site development at its future Mitchell Street Industrial Park. Mayor Dale Reagan said the county is in process of mass-grading the site to make it suitable for incoming industries. Reagan said the work will have concrete pads poured and infrastructure set making it site ready, but not fully built out.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Baxter Planning Approves Preliminary 80 Townhome Plat Near Highway 56

Baxter Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for some 80 townhomes to be constructed off of Highway 56 behind Dale Mires Lane. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the area was originally zoned for commercial, but decided to rezone to incorporate more high-density residential opportunities. “The infrastructure was already...
BAXTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baxter, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
newstalk941.com

Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident

Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
QUEBECK, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam School Board Approves Contractor For Upperman HS Addition

The Upperman High School addition will move forward after the Putnam County School Board awarded a bid for the project Thursday night. Architect Kim Chamberlin said the approved bid came in about $700,000 under budget. “We also have to get a testing company on board to be a part of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Gains Required Permits To Bid Out Big Mac Drive Extension

Algood received the required state permits to move forward with its second Walmart entrance project. City Administrator Keith Morrison said this allows the city to move forward with bidding and finding a funding mechanism. “We had to apply for permits and make sure we weren’t causing any problems with wetlands,...
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill

Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
SPARTA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Tdot#State Route#Us 70n
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County August 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
newstalk941.com

Gainesboro Tables Discussions On TEMA Generator Grant

Gainesboro Board of Aldermen tabled discussions regarding the city’s participation in a TEMA hazard mitigation grant to purchase generators. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the grant would be a 90-10 match, but that 10 percent match could be expensive. Williams said they wanted to wait to get quotes for the pricing of generators.
GAINESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
newstalk941.com

Sheriff Farris Said “Excellent Response” To CHS False Threat

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said he has no complaints as to the response to a perceived threat at Cookeville High School Wednesday. Farris said the his office is always the lead response when it comes to school threats. ‘We’re the ones that have the school resource officers in the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Gainesboro Approves Acceptance Of $1.5M From County For Water Treatment Plant

Gainesboro Board of Aldermen approved accepting some $1.5 million of the county’s ARP funding Thursday night to use towards the new Water Treatment Plant. The new plant is estimated to cost some $10.5 million. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the aid will be a tremendous help in covering the cost of the project and that he’s grateful for the help.
GAINESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees

This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County Chamber Of Commerce President

Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President talks all things Putnam County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks to Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy New. They discuss what the Chamber does and what’s inside, Amy talks about her staff and the wonderful job that they do, and the upcoming events that the Chamber has scheduled.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Labor Day Boating Means Lower Water Levels

Labor Day marks the end of summer boating season for most, but it’s important to remain vigilant while celebrating this weekend. TWRA reports that Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021. TWRA Wildlife Officer Dustin Buttram:
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy