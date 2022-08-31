Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smith County residents concerned bluff repairs could shut down area’s main road
TDOT said repairs are now needed on a bluff on Highway 70, however, officials are working to find a detour so they don't have to shut down the highway to fix the falling rocks.
newstalk941.com
Clay’s Mitchell Street Industrial Work Undergoing Grading Process
Clay County working on site development at its future Mitchell Street Industrial Park. Mayor Dale Reagan said the county is in process of mass-grading the site to make it suitable for incoming industries. Reagan said the work will have concrete pads poured and infrastructure set making it site ready, but not fully built out.
newstalk941.com
Pickett K-8 No Longer Allowing Trailers In Drop Off Areas After Accident
An accident at the Pickett County K-8 School has caused trailers to no longer be allowed in the student drop off/ pick up line. Director of Schools Diane Elder said a school resource officer was clipped by a trailer carried by a truck earlier this week. “Our SRO was directing...
newstalk941.com
Baxter Planning Approves Preliminary 80 Townhome Plat Near Highway 56
Baxter Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for some 80 townhomes to be constructed off of Highway 56 behind Dale Mires Lane. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the area was originally zoned for commercial, but decided to rezone to incorporate more high-density residential opportunities. “The infrastructure was already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident
Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board Approves Contractor For Upperman HS Addition
The Upperman High School addition will move forward after the Putnam County School Board awarded a bid for the project Thursday night. Architect Kim Chamberlin said the approved bid came in about $700,000 under budget. “We also have to get a testing company on board to be a part of...
newstalk941.com
Algood Gains Required Permits To Bid Out Big Mac Drive Extension
Algood received the required state permits to move forward with its second Walmart entrance project. City Administrator Keith Morrison said this allows the city to move forward with bidding and finding a funding mechanism. “We had to apply for permits and make sure we weren’t causing any problems with wetlands,...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
newstalk941.com
Gainesboro Tables Discussions On TEMA Generator Grant
Gainesboro Board of Aldermen tabled discussions regarding the city’s participation in a TEMA hazard mitigation grant to purchase generators. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the grant would be a 90-10 match, but that 10 percent match could be expensive. Williams said they wanted to wait to get quotes for the pricing of generators.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Sheriff Farris Said “Excellent Response” To CHS False Threat
Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said he has no complaints as to the response to a perceived threat at Cookeville High School Wednesday. Farris said the his office is always the lead response when it comes to school threats. ‘We’re the ones that have the school resource officers in the...
murfreesborovoice.com
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
newstalk941.com
Gainesboro Approves Acceptance Of $1.5M From County For Water Treatment Plant
Gainesboro Board of Aldermen approved accepting some $1.5 million of the county’s ARP funding Thursday night to use towards the new Water Treatment Plant. The new plant is estimated to cost some $10.5 million. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the aid will be a tremendous help in covering the cost of the project and that he’s grateful for the help.
newstalk941.com
This Week Van Buren Commission Appoints Committees
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Crossville City Council will have a work session Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Van Buren County Commission has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday night. The agenda includes several appointments to committees such as new commissioners enter office. Those include Committee A, B, Audit and Planning.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County Chamber Of Commerce President
Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President talks all things Putnam County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks to Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy New. They discuss what the Chamber does and what’s inside, Amy talks about her staff and the wonderful job that they do, and the upcoming events that the Chamber has scheduled.
newstalk941.com
Labor Day Boating Means Lower Water Levels
Labor Day marks the end of summer boating season for most, but it’s important to remain vigilant while celebrating this weekend. TWRA reports that Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021. TWRA Wildlife Officer Dustin Buttram:
bbbtv12.com
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated — “There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The...
Comments / 2