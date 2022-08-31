Read full article on original website
Schools in the US start too early. A later start would improve attendance, graduation rates, and academic performance.
Experts and parents agree that schools start too early in the US. There's evidence that a later start time would improve mental health and grades.
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose in August, and Black workers' labor force participation declined
While all demographic groups saw the unemployment rate tick up slightly in August, it rose at a sharper pace for both Hispanic and Black workers. Black workers marked the only group that saw labor force participation decline, and their employment-population ratio also fell. Black labor force participation fell to 61.8%...
Poll: Black Americans Don’t See Recent Focus On Race As Leading To Change
A majority of Black Americans believe that the racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 has not reduced racial inequality, dashing earlier hopes that change was on the way, according to a survey released on Tuesday (Aug. 30) by the Pew Research Center. Two years ago, elected...
