What Time Will ‘Love in the Villa’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kat Graham Movie

In Love in the Villa, a new Netlfix romantic comedy coming to the streaming service this week, Kat Graham has been planning a romantic trip to Verona, Italy for pretty much her entire life. Unfortunately, her longtime boyfriend decides to dump her right before they depart. So much for her hopes that he might propose!

To make matters worse, Graham’s character, Julie, decides to go on her trip solo… only to discover the villa she reserved has been double-booked. Now not only is she stuck in a foreign country by herself but she’s also forced to share her living accommodations with a total stranger. That said, it helps that this stranger is a tall, hunky British dude played by Tom Hopper.

You’ve seen enough of these Netflix romances to know what to expect by now, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to watch another one, right? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Love in the Villa, including the Love in the Villa release date and the Love in the Villa release time.

Love in the Villa will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, September 1. The movie will be released on Netflix only—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see Love in the Villa in theaters.

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Love in the Villa will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, August 17 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Wednesday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Kat Graham on your Netflix page, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

