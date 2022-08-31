ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What Time Will ‘Love in the Villa’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kat Graham Movie

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moJdY_0hd5GQJZ00

In Love in the Villa, a new Netlfix romantic comedy coming to the streaming service this week, Kat Graham has been planning a romantic trip to Verona, Italy for pretty much her entire life. Unfortunately, her longtime boyfriend decides to dump her right before they depart. So much for her hopes that he might propose!

To make matters worse, Graham’s character, Julie, decides to go on her trip solo… only to discover the villa she reserved has been double-booked. Now not only is she stuck in a foreign country by herself but she’s also forced to share her living accommodations with a total stranger. That said, it helps that this stranger is a tall, hunky British dude played by Tom Hopper.

You’ve seen enough of these Netflix romances to know what to expect by now, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to watch another one, right? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Love in the Villa, including the Love in the Villa release date and the Love in the Villa release time.

HOW TO WATCH THE KAT GRAHAM NETFLIX MOVIE LOVE IN THE VILLA:

Love in the Villa will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, September 1. The movie will be released on Netflix only—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see Love in the Villa in theaters.

WHAT TIME WILL LOVE IN THE VILLA BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Love in the Villa will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, August 17 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Wednesday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Kat Graham on your Netflix page, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A LOVE IN THE VILLA TRAILER?

Your wish, our command. You can watch Love in the Villa trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Kat Graham
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Netlfix#British#Villa
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘House of Hammer’ Be on Discovery+? How to Watch The Explosive Armie Hammer Documentary

When allegations against Armie Hammer first came out in 2021, they were largely brushed aside and used as fodder for cannibalism jokes. Now discovery+‘s House of Hammer is here to argue that we should have never been laughing. This explosive three-part docuseries dives into the allegations against Hammer while also examining the dark past of his wealthy family.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Loses Gore Verbinski's New Animated Movie, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere

It has been more than a decade since Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski made Rango, his Academy Award-winning animated feature starring Johnny Depp. Now, he's shopping around Cattywumpus, his next animated feature, after it was dropped by Netflix, where it was in development. The change comes as the U.S. animation industry is reeling from layoffs and cancellations at Netflix and HBO Max. Given the long and often expensive nature of animation development, it isn't uncommon for movies to be fairly deep into production, and for things to go completely sideways.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Lindsay Lohan Has Scored Another Rom-Com At Netflix Ahead Of Her New Christmas Movie's Release

Although Lindsay Lohan of The Parent Trap and Mean Girls fame has starred in a handful of smaller movies in recent years, in May 2021, the actress took a big step forward with her career: starring in a Netflix movie. It was announced that Lohan was teaming up with the streaming service for a romantic comedy, and six months later, the first look at the actress in the now-officially-titled Falling for Christmas was shared with the public. We’re a few months away from the Christmas movie premiering to Netflix subscribers, but ahead of that release, it’s been announced that Lohan has scored another Netflix rom-com.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Somehow, the start of fall is just weeks away, with Netflix releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in September 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on Sept. 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean’ on Netflix, a Charming BFF Origin Story About Two Girls on ‘Wimpy Kid’-ish Adventures

Ivy and Bean is the first of three hour-long too-long-for-a-feature/too-short-for-a-short pieces of content – shall we just call ’em “specials”? Probably – Netflix dropped this weekend. They adapt a few in a series of middle-schooler books by writer Annie Barrows and illustrator Sophie Blackall, chronicling the backyard/cul-de-sac mischief-laden adventures of two best-pal little girls, one an introvert, the other an extrovert. Sounds cute, but will it be charming or yet another big syrupy spoonful of heavy-handed life lessons? The latter is always a treacherous possibility.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

25 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – here’s the full list

Much of our Netflix coverage on a weekly and monthly basis consists of the exciting new titles hitting the streamer, including new Netflix originals that are worth checking out. Unfortunately, though, Netflix is also routinely pulling movies and series that it licenses off of the service — for all kinds of reasons, including the expiration of licensing agreements. In this post, we’ll take a look at the 25 titles leaving Netflix this week.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy