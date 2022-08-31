‘Days of Our Lives’ moving to Peacock: what fans need to know
By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
3 days ago
NBC UNIVERSAL — After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the final grains of sand will pass through the hourglass on NBC on September 9th as ‘Days of Our Lives’ moves from broadcast television and exclusively onto the streaming platform Peacock beginning September 12th .
NBC announced earlier this summer that Days of Our Lives would end its television run but continue to bring fans the lives, loves and losses of the Brady, Horton and DiMera families in Salem. Those stories will continue uninterrupted on Peacock – but with a fee.
Peacock Premium includes all programming with ads for $4.99/month or $49.99/year (+ tax)
Peacock Premium Plus includes all programming with fewer ads for $9.99/month or $99.99/year (+ tax)
NBC and Peacock are ready to help viewers find Peacock on their devices or smart-televisions and establish a subscription. Starting at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, September 1st viewers can call the ‘Days Customer Care Hotline’ at: 1-855-597-1827 . If you’d prefer to find information online, you can browse the Live Peacock Customer Care Chat or you can chat with a customer service representative on the page.
Beginning September 12th, new episodes of Days of Our Lives will debut each weekday morning at 6:00 am ET. The previous 100 episodes of the show will be available to view as well.
Days Customer Care Hotline: 1-855-597-1827
More help with finding Days of Lives after the transition to Peacock is available online here:
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
"Days of Our Lives" has been bringing the drama to daytime television for decades with wild storylines and shocking plot twists, and fans have watched nearly every character be kidnapped at some point. This week there will be more kidnapping chaos as the villain known as Orpheus has decided to yet again set his sights on hurting Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
Salem is full of ups and downs in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! Stefan is back, Alex falls head over heels, and Jada and Eric hit the sheets!. Stefan became Dr. Rolf’s latest science project as he transplanted Jake’s heart into his brother’s body. And while Li insisted that Rolf do something to affect Stefan’s memories so he wouldn’t remember his love for Gabi, it doesn’t look like the mad scientist had time to do that yet! Because when Stefan regains consciousness, he immediately tries to get out of bed. “I need to get home to my wife!” he shouts. Can Rolf keep him subdued until he’s ready to rejoin Salem society?
"Days of Our Lives" debuted in 1965 and has been going strong ever since (via SoapHub). The show centers around the denizens of a fictitious town called Salem. Despite its production company, Corday Productions, suing Sony — claiming Sony didn't market "Days of Our Lives" the same way they did "The Young and the Restless," as well as the cast members being discharged from their contracts in 2019 — "DOOL" keeps getting renewed (per Hollywood Reporter). As Fame 10 noted, "Days of Our Lives" has had some crazy storylines over the years, including a time jump in 2019, keeping the show creative and entertaining, which would explain its longevity.
Days of Our Lives wants you! To keep supporting them as they push into the future and move from NBC to streaming on Peacock in less than two weeks! OK, it’s not exactly making a sacrifice for your country, but they do realize that for some folks, it may be a pretty dang intimidating prospect.
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
According to Soap Opera Network, Days of Our Lives will air its last episode on NBC on Friday, September 9, and will begin streaming on Peacock on Monday, September 12. Some DOOL fans feel they have been hoodwinked because of the way this situation came about. When Beyond Salem first aired on the streaming service it was free. A Very Salem Christmas however was only available on thepremium plan ($4.99 with ads/$9.99 without ads).
Actress Deidre Hall has played the character Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" for 43 years, according to her website. Although she had several TV roles, she was actually using acting to pay her way through school in order to become a psychologist, as noted on her IMDb page. It wasn't until she got a part on "The Young and the Restless" that she was bitten by the acting bug and pursued the career fully, landing the part of Marlena on "DOOL" in 1976. In typical soap opera fashion, Marlena has been through the wringer including being stalked, kidnapped, dealing with an evil twin, getting possessed by the devil, and having several children with John (via Soaps She Knows).
According to Moms, soap operas continue to thrive decade after decade because they offer escapism, an almost voyeuristic look into other people's lives, and can also help increase familial bonds when families watch them together — especially from generation to generation. Because the problems on soaps can be so over-the-top, it can sometimes make viewers' real-life problems seem miniscule in comparison.
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
In 2020, "Days of Our Lives" did something that no other soap opera has ever done before. The NBC sudser decided to shake things up when they jumped an entire year into the future within just a couple of episodes (via TV Insider). It all started when Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) was pushed off of a balcony and severely injured. Jennifer ended up in a coma due to the incident and her family members, including her husband Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), was by her side the entire time. When Jennifer woke up from her coma she was stunned to discover that she had been asleep for an entire year and that so much had changed during that time, per Soaps.
Days of Our Lives has aired on NBC for nearly 50 years and will continue its run on the network's streaming service Peacock this Fall. With the platform switch comes many fan favorites coming and going, while some will remain in their beloved roles. But some of these soap opera...
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
Comments / 0