‘Days of Our Lives’ moving to Peacock: what fans need to know

NBC UNIVERSAL — After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the final grains of sand will pass through the hourglass on NBC on September 9th as ‘Days of Our Lives’ moves from broadcast television and exclusively onto the streaming platform Peacock beginning September 12th .

NBC announced earlier this summer that Days of Our Lives would end its television run but continue to bring fans the lives, loves and losses of the Brady, Horton and DiMera families in Salem. Those stories will continue uninterrupted on Peacock – but with a fee.

To access ‘Days of Our Lives’, viewers will need sign up for a paid subscription. The program won’t be available with the basic free plan. The two paid subscription levels are:

Peacock Premium includes all programming with ads for $4.99/month or $49.99/year (+ tax)

Peacock Premium Plus includes all programming with fewer ads for $9.99/month or $99.99/year (+ tax)

NBC and Peacock are ready to help viewers find Peacock on their devices or smart-televisions and establish a subscription. Starting at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, September 1st viewers can call the ‘Days Customer Care Hotline’ at: 1-855-597-1827 . If you’d prefer to find information online, you can browse the Live Peacock Customer Care Chat or you can chat with a customer service representative on the page.

Beginning September 12th, new episodes of Days of Our Lives will debut each weekday morning at 6:00 am ET. The previous 100 episodes of the show will be available to view as well.

383689 05: Actor Peter Reckell Stars As Bo Brady And Actress Kristian Alfonso Stars As Hope Williams Brady In Nbc’s Popular Daytime Soap Series “Days Of Our Lives.” (Photo By Getty Images)

383689 07: Actor Drake Hogestyn Stars As John Black And Actress Diedre Hall Stars As Dr. Marlena Evans In Nbc’s Popular Daytime Soap Series “Days Of Our Lives.” (Photo By Getty Images)

383689 06: Actors (Left To Right) Bryan Dattilo Stars As Lucas Roberts, Allison Sweeney Stars As Sami Brady And Austin Peck Stars As Austin Reed In Nbc’s Popular Daytime Soap Series “Days Of Our Lives.” (Photo By Getty Images)

383689 04: Cast Members Of The Nbc’s Popular Daytime Soap Series “Days Of Our Lives.” (Photo By Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 12: The cast of “Days of Our Lives” accepts an award for Favorite Dramatic Television Show at the 29th Annual People’s Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 12, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA – APRIL 29: Cast and crew of ‘Days of Our Lives’, winners of Outstanding Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Producer Ken Corday and the cast and crew of ‘Days of our Lives’ attend the ceremony honoring Corday with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on May 15, 2017, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 26: The cast of “Days of Our Lives” poses in the press room during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

DURHAM, NC – SEPTEMBER 23: Drake Hogestyn poses for a photo as he and fellow “Days of Our Lives” cast members Suzanne Rogers, Lauren Koslow and Camila Banus visit The Regulator Bookshop in Durham, North Carolina, on September 23, 2013, to sign copies of their new book, “Days of Our Lives Better Living: The Best Secrets from the Days Cast for Health and Life.” The book is packed with takeaway tips for fans of the show and anyone who wants to live healthier and get the most out of life. With over 300 pages of behind-the-scenes, original, and exclusive never-before-seen images of the cast, it reveals the many secrets to how Days actors sustain a healthy mind and body. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, SC – SEPTEMBER 25: “Days of Our Lives” cast member James Reynolds greets fans during a visit Books-A-Million in Greenville, South Carolina, on September 25, 2013, to sign copies of their new book, “Days of Our Lives Better Living: The Best Secrets from the Days Cast for Health and Life.” The book is packed with takeaway tips for fans of the show and anyone who wants to live healthier and get the most out of life. With over 300 pages of behind-the-scenes, original, and exclusive never-before-seen images of the cast, it reveals the many secrets to how Days actors sustain a healthy mind and body. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for Days of our Lives)

More help with finding Days of Lives after the transition to Peacock is available online here:

Help Site: https://www.peacocktv.com/help

Sign In Help: https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/why-can-t-i-sign-in

Supported Devices Page: https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/what-devices-and-platforms-are-supported-by-peacock

Twitter Handle : @PeacockTVCare

Instagram: @PeacockTV

Youtube: @PeacockTV

