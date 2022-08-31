Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department adds 20 new firefighters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 20 new firefighters during a graduation ceremony Thursday night. The fire department’s 94th recruit class participated in 20 weeks of training and will now continue to train alongside firefighters at the city’s 18 fire stations. They began duty Friday.
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
WANE-TV
DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Labor Day Picnic returning after two years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day picnic returns on Monday. It’s been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic and organizers are excited to be back. The picnic has been a staple in the Fort for more than 50 years. Thursday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
WANE-TV
17 Allen County schools, districts receive school safety grants
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for school safety investments, with a portion of that money going to 17 Allen County schools and districts. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools across the state,...
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 835 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 115,729 cases and 1,183 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne fleet manager gets national praise
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The director of the city of Fort Wayne’s fleet of vehicles has received a national award. Larry Campbell, Director of Fleet Operations in Fort Wayne, was named 2022’s Professional Manager of the Year for Public Fleets for the American Public Works Association.
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert County: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Teachers from SACS, Bluffton-Harrison finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Two local teachers have been named top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Jason Beer, an English teacher at Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a History teacher at Bluffton High School, have been named finalists for the annual award, the Indiana Department of Education announced Friday.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
WANE-TV
Taylor U. breaks ground on $25M film, media facility
UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University broke ground on a new building Thursday that will eventually be home to the university’s Film and Media program. The Horne Academic Center will also provide a dedicated space to support Taylor’s educational offerings in entrepreneurship, which is a growing area of focus for the university.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Chess tables added to Freimann Square
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne is again stepping up to help save more beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. The shelter announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be...
WANE-TV
Bob’s Discount Furniture opened near Glenbrook
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new furniture chain store opened its doors Friday. Bob’s Discount Furniture is in the Glenbrook Shopping area next to Home Goods. The company started in 1991 to bring a different look to furniture buying. Store Manager Stephen Morgan says they are excited to come to the Summit City and be part of Fort Wayne’s development.
WANE-TV
Mom from FW drives drunk, crashes on interstate with 2 kids, weed, alcohol in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police. State police responded to a crash...
Comments / 0