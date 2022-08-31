ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Fire Department adds 20 new firefighters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 20 new firefighters during a graduation ceremony Thursday night. The fire department’s 94th recruit class participated in 20 weeks of training and will now continue to train alongside firefighters at the city’s 18 fire stations. They began duty Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Labor Day Picnic returning after two years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day picnic returns on Monday. It’s been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic and organizers are excited to be back. The picnic has been a staple in the Fort for more than 50 years. Thursday’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE-TV

Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

17 Allen County schools, districts receive school safety grants

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for school safety investments, with a portion of that money going to 17 Allen County schools and districts. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools across the state,...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Head out to the Grabill Country Fair

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
GRABILL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety Academy#Parkview Family Ymca#Jorgensen Family Ymca
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne fleet manager gets national praise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The director of the city of Fort Wayne’s fleet of vehicles has received a national award. Larry Campbell, Director of Fleet Operations in Fort Wayne, was named 2022’s Professional Manager of the Year for Public Fleets for the American Public Works Association.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Bulletin

Van Wert County: Highway construction update

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WANE-TV

Taylor U. breaks ground on $25M film, media facility

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University broke ground on a new building Thursday that will eventually be home to the university’s Film and Media program. The Horne Academic Center will also provide a dedicated space to support Taylor’s educational offerings in entrepreneurship, which is a growing area of focus for the university.
UPLAND, IN
WANE-TV

Chess tables added to Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne is again stepping up to help save more beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. The shelter announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bob’s Discount Furniture opened near Glenbrook

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new furniture chain store opened its doors Friday. Bob’s Discount Furniture is in the Glenbrook Shopping area next to Home Goods. The company started in 1991 to bring a different look to furniture buying. Store Manager Stephen Morgan says they are excited to come to the Summit City and be part of Fort Wayne’s development.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy