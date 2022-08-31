Agape Boarding School student files civil suit alleging sexual abuse at physician's home

An Agape Boarding School student and his mother have filed a civil case against the Missouri physician Dr. David Smock and Agape Boarding School.

The student, who is a minor, and his mother are being represented by Craig Hosmer, a Springfield attorney who is also a member of city council.

Smock, who is facing 15 charges of felony child sex crimes, provided medical treatment for students at Agape Boarding School in Stockton and ran a clinic in the area, as well.

According to the court filing, the student was invited to Smock's home on numerous occasions in 2018 and 2019, during which Smock not only touched the student's genitals, but also made the student watch as Smock touched the genitals of another student.

The suit accuses Smock of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and childhood sexual abuse, and accuses Agape Boarding School of negligence.

"Dr . Smock was not an employee or representative of Agape. He was a doctor in Stockton that saw some of the boys who had medical needs," said John Schultz, the lawyer who represents Agape Boarding School, in response to a request for a statement.

Smock is also facing three charges in Greene County for allegations of sexual abuse during a trip to Springfield in 2018 with an Agape student. The other 12 charges are in Cedar County, where Stockton and Agape Boarding School are located.

Agape Boarding School in Stockton is "a Christian boarding school that turns around rebellious boys," according to its website, and is still open and enrolling students. It is a ministry of Agape Baptist Church, and is a non-profit.

The boarding school is facing at least 19 civil cases from former students.

