Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
Two people in critical condition after three overnight shootings in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured, and two in critical condition. Two of the shootings happened Friday night and the other happened early Saturday morning. 8:02 PM: Shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
Teens accused of stealing electronics from Ottawa County church
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teenagers could face charges related to several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from a Ottawa County church. Staff of Life Stream Church in Allendale Township arrived Saturday morning to a church burglarized, deputies said. Watch surveillance video: Clerk robbed at knife point in...
Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Fed Ex driver in Portage attacked, called racial slurs
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could face criminal charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and attacked a FedEx driver while delivering packages. The driver, Tirrell Lipsey, shared video from his delivery truck that showed a man attempt to punch Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.
Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
Grand Rapids resident trying to cross street in electric wheelchair killed by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids resident was killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday, according to the Walker Police Department. The 71-year-old was hit by a car near Ferndale Avenue, and died at the scene, according to police. A Grand Rapids...
More bones from Mastodon skeleton found in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews dug up another batch of bones from a Mastodon after stumbling upon the skeleton a few weeks prior, the Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Friday. The team with Busscher Development and the museum recovered 32 additional bones from a pile of waste material that...
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
Nurse accused of not reporting medication mix-up at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nurse in Grand Rapids was charged with a four-year felony after allegedly not reporting a mix-up in medication. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Firearms uptick: Sheriff's...
Grape ripening continues in Van Buren County in what could be banner season
LAWTON, Mich. — Drive through the rolling hills of Van Buren County, and you're sure to spot one of the many grape vineyards located in the West Michigan fruit belt. This year, the rolling rows of grape vines are looking green, healthy, and beautiful. "This year has been an...
Broncos tailback helps Action Matters get kids back to school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When you're looking to teach the next generation about life, violence is never the answer. Sometimes, though, making a "FIST" is. Fathers Inspiring Sons Together, also known as FIST, a program put together by the community group Action Matters, helped bring a fresh start to the new school year for some of the Kalamazoo youth Wednesday evening.
Grand Rapids soldier killed in World War II accounted for 77 years later
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has finally been found, according to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Donald Hofman, 19, of Grand Rapids, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry...
Football Fever Week 3: Vote for the Game of Week
Voting for week 3 Football Fever Game of the Week is underway!. Portage Central will play its third straight home game against a Lakeview team playing its third straight road game. An early season showdown between Lawton and Constantine. Kalamazoo United with a home matchup against SAC rival Schoolcraft. Who...
WMU kicks off season against No. 15-ranked Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Led by one of the former quarterbacks Tim Lester, Western Michigan Broncos take the gridiron for the first game of the season Friday. The Broncos will face No.15-ranked Michigan State Spartans, who are favored to beat the Broncos by three touchdowns. Kickoff is set for...
