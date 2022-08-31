ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Teens accused of stealing electronics from Ottawa County church

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teenagers could face charges related to several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from a Ottawa County church. Staff of Life Stream Church in Allendale Township arrived Saturday morning to a church burglarized, deputies said. Watch surveillance video: Clerk robbed at knife point in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fed Ex driver in Portage attacked, called racial slurs

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could face criminal charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and attacked a FedEx driver while delivering packages. The driver, Tirrell Lipsey, shared video from his delivery truck that showed a man attempt to punch Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

More bones from Mastodon skeleton found in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews dug up another batch of bones from a Mastodon after stumbling upon the skeleton a few weeks prior, the Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Friday. The team with Busscher Development and the museum recovered 32 additional bones from a pile of waste material that...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Broncos tailback helps Action Matters get kids back to school

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When you're looking to teach the next generation about life, violence is never the answer. Sometimes, though, making a "FIST" is. Fathers Inspiring Sons Together, also known as FIST, a program put together by the community group Action Matters, helped bring a fresh start to the new school year for some of the Kalamazoo youth Wednesday evening.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids soldier killed in World War II accounted for 77 years later

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has finally been found, according to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Donald Hofman, 19, of Grand Rapids, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Football Fever Week 3: Vote for the Game of Week

Voting for week 3 Football Fever Game of the Week is underway!. Portage Central will play its third straight home game against a Lakeview team playing its third straight road game. An early season showdown between Lawton and Constantine. Kalamazoo United with a home matchup against SAC rival Schoolcraft. Who...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU kicks off season against No. 15-ranked Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Led by one of the former quarterbacks Tim Lester, Western Michigan Broncos take the gridiron for the first game of the season Friday. The Broncos will face No.15-ranked Michigan State Spartans, who are favored to beat the Broncos by three touchdowns. Kickoff is set for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

