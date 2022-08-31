BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore fire captain has died after he crashed while riding his motorcycle to work earlier this week, the Baltimore Fire Department said Friday. His department identified him as Captain Anthony J. Workman, a 16-year-veteran with the department. He was 45. Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift. Workman collided with a car Wednesday on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash. WJZ was there when firefighters gathered outside Shock Trauma in support of Workman:

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO