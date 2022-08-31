ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore fire captain dies after motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore fire captain has died after he crashed while riding his motorcycle to work earlier this week, the Baltimore Fire Department said Friday. His department identified him as Captain Anthony J. Workman, a 16-year-veteran with the department. He was 45. Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift. Workman collided with a car Wednesday on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.  Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash. WJZ was there when firefighters gathered outside Shock Trauma in support of Workman: 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Baltimore After Shooting Investigation: Police

The investigation into a recent shooting in Baltimore led to the apprehension of a 37-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, police announced. Isaac Baylis, Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of West Fayette Street following an investigation into the shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month.
BALTIMORE, MD

