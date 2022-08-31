ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Interested In ‘Spare Part’ Jazz Veterans After Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to strengthen the roster before the start of training camp on Sept. 27. L.A. reportedly looked to add shooting through trades after managing to sign young, athletic defenders in free agency. But since then, the Lakers have only acquired Patrick Beverley, sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James

It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely

Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Kendrick Nunn’s Practice Ramp-Up Has Been ‘Slower Than Anticipated’

Kendrick Nunn could turn out to be one of the most significant roster reinforcements for the Los Angeles Lakers when he returns to the court in 2022-23. Nunn missed the entirety of last season with a bone bruise in his knee even though he was initially expected to miss just three weeks due to the injury. A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old said he felt healthy and told Lakers fans they could expect consistency from him in the upcoming camping.
