The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Donovan Mitchell 'went screaming around the golf course' when he got word of his trade from Utah Jazz to Cleveland Cavaliers
Ever been on the golf course when you got some good news?. NBA guard Donovan Mitchell did. Rumored to be headed to the New York Knicks, Mitchell instead was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz. And he was playing golf when he got word of the deal.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Nick Young wants to box former Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell
Animosity remains between former Los Angles Lakers teammates Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell. The two had a falling out in 2016 after Russell exposed a secretly recorded video showing Young admitting to cheating on his girlfriend at the time, rapper Iggy Azalea. That wound has yet to close for Young.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James jokes that Bronny would get a ‘whooping’ if he stole a play from him like Ken Griffey Jr. did with his father
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he’s hoping to play in the NBA with his son Bronny at some point. The elder James will turn 38 during the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like he’s close to running out of steam.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Interested In ‘Spare Part’ Jazz Veterans After Donovan Mitchell Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to strengthen the roster before the start of training camp on Sept. 27. L.A. reportedly looked to add shooting through trades after managing to sign young, athletic defenders in free agency. But since then, the Lakers have only acquired Patrick Beverley, sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz.
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
Yardbarker
Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James
It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
NBA・
NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely
Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
NBA・
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kendrick Nunn’s Practice Ramp-Up Has Been ‘Slower Than Anticipated’
Kendrick Nunn could turn out to be one of the most significant roster reinforcements for the Los Angeles Lakers when he returns to the court in 2022-23. Nunn missed the entirety of last season with a bone bruise in his knee even though he was initially expected to miss just three weeks due to the injury. A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old said he felt healthy and told Lakers fans they could expect consistency from him in the upcoming camping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Brusdar Graterol Injury News
The Dodgers pitchers continue to battle injuries with Brusdar Graterol now scheduled for an MRI on Friday. Graterol had recently come back from a shoulder strain that had kept him out for over a month, but after four appearances Graterol is back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Tony...
