Kendrick Nunn could turn out to be one of the most significant roster reinforcements for the Los Angeles Lakers when he returns to the court in 2022-23. Nunn missed the entirety of last season with a bone bruise in his knee even though he was initially expected to miss just three weeks due to the injury. A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old said he felt healthy and told Lakers fans they could expect consistency from him in the upcoming camping.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO