Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
Chattanooga Radio Control Club hosts Fly – Palooza
This weekend the Chattanooga Radio Control Club in Ooltewah, TN hosted free RC airplane lessons. This free event lets kids and teens try their hand controlling motorized airplanes ranging everywhere from one to four feet in length. There were also Simulation Trainings and RC Demos. Clarke Gallaher with Extreme Flight...
Georgia man charged with forging faxed prescription
RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Georgia authorities have made an arrest in a different kind of drug case. Investigators say Dawson Brown from Stone Mountain faxed a prescription to a drug shore in Rainsville, Alabama. But the prescription for the controlled substance was forged. Rainsville Drugs immediately called local police...
More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
McCallie Football preparing for another Tennessee State title rematch
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Week three of the Tennessee high school football schedule features a TSSAA state championship game rematch between McCallie and MBA . For the Blue Tornado, the win was the program’s third consecutive title under coach Ralph Potter and completed a season sweep of the Big Red.
Lookouts rally in the 8th to win 3-2
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) Joe Boyle Struck out 6 and the Lookouts scoring the winning run in the 8th to win 3-2. Both teams started off the game slow, although Lookouts were able to escape without giving up a run in the first inning with the bases loaded. Mike Siani was...
Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
5th annual Butterfly Festival to remeber Katie Beth Carter
This event is put on each year on Labor Day weekend by the Carter family and Live and Love Ministries to memorialize their daughter Katie Beth who died in a car accident on Labor Day in 2016. Amy Carter said this event is exactly the type of family bonding her daughter enjoyed.
Shooting between two cars leads to chaos along Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A chaotic scene late this afternoon along Brainerd Road near Greenway View. Several shots fired between two cars, leading to a a car wreck and one person hospitalized. That chaos led to three businesses being affected, with many workers and patrons hitting the pavement. Brian Clay,...
McCrary indicted in Chickamauga road rage shooting
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A grand jury has indicted Jeremy Dewayne McCrary in a road rage case that led to a deadly shooting in Chickamauga. Investigators say both McCrary and Danny Claire were involved in some aggressive driving towards each other on Lee Clarkston Road back in March. It...
Foul play possibly involved in disappearance of Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY (WDEF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force are joining forces to investigate a missing person from the Whitwell area. 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9th. The Task Force says evidence collected during the investigation suggests foul...
Rally for minimum wage hike held at UTC
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Local members of the United Campus Workers held a rally today at UTC, demanding the school raise minimum wages to $15 an hour. The organization’s campaign has already received hundreds of signatures in support of the pay raise. The UCW says UTC has promised that...
Acropolis Grill closed Friday after Thursday evening fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fire Thursday evening at The Acropolis has forced the restaurant to close down on Friday. The fire broke out at the Hamilton Place location around 6:30. All employees and customers evacuated safely. The fire was in the exhaust unit on the roof. Firefighters got it...
Hard Work Paying Off For Tyner Quarterback Josh Jackson
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Tyner’s Josh Jackson sets the tone for the team with his leadership on and off the field. He is also leading the team to wins as he is 2-0 and each game hes had multiple touchdowns. This off season he put in the hours of work to become that better passer.
Catoosa County officials concerned over bus route safety
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — Catoosa County leaders need the community’s help to make a school bus route safer. Both the local sheriff’s office and school board are asking residents to call the transportation company responsible with their complaints. The safety of the county’s children was on...
New Hamilton County Officials Take Oaths of Office
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After twelve years of service, Mayor Jim Coppinger said goodbye to the Mayor’s Office this morning. His successor, Weston Wamp, was sworn in, and says he intends to lead with what he calls “civic courage.”. “Fortunately, all of us in this room and those...
EPB warns customers of potential phone scam
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — EPB is warning the community about a scam some of its customers may be experiencing or have experienced. Some customers have reached out to the company’s call center reporting referrals to an automated payment system. The issue is the company doesn’t use such...
Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
Court refuses appeal of life sentence for shooting at police
MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – The Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Monteagle man for the attempted murder of two northeast Alabama police officers. 25 year old Christian James Street got a life time sentence on two counts of attempted murder of the officers. The incident...
