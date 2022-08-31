ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Gold Out El Paso fundraises for Childhood Cancer

By Melissa Luna
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – On September 4th, Gold Out El Paso is having an event in order to fundraise for a child that is in need of a transplant and will have to travel to Fort Worth, TX.

Gold Out El Paso will be partnering with Dia De Los Pescados in order to fundraise for the child and his family. The event will be on Sep. 4 at 2200 Zaragoza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. His birthday will be on Sep. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnT7O_0hd5F0ex00

According to Gold Out El Paso, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and they would like to spread awareness for Childhood Cancer. Gold Out El Paso is a nonprofit organization that helps bring awareness for Childhood Cancer and they also assist families during difficult times.

