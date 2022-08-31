Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant...
WANE-TV
Taylor U. breaks ground on $25M film, media facility
UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University broke ground on a new building Thursday that will eventually be home to the university’s Film and Media program. The Horne Academic Center will also provide a dedicated space to support Taylor’s educational offerings in entrepreneurship, which is a growing area of focus for the university.
