Heat Nation

Tyler Herro appears to throw shade at Miami Heat fans for changing their tune after Donovan Mitchell trade

The Miami Heat are officially out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, as he was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package of players and draft picks. Utah acquired Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell, a haul that was likely more than what the Heat could have offered.
CBS Sports

Miami (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Bethune-Cookman @ No. 16 Miami (FL) Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Bethune-Cookman 2-9 The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will play against a Division II opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Hurricanes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5.
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat never made an offer for Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat reportedly never made an offer for Donovan Mitchell prior to him being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Even though the Heat had been linked to Mitchell this offseason, it’s not surprising that the team ultimately wasn’t in the sweepstakes for the three-time All-Star.
