The Miami Heat are officially out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, as he was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package of players and draft picks. Utah acquired Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell, a haul that was likely more than what the Heat could have offered.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO