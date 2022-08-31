Metro-Atlanta man sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MACON, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Cartersville, Georgia, resident was sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing meth in Peach County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Georgia.

Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, pled guilty to the aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. His sentence runs consecutively with another imposed in Cobb County, Georgia

Co-defendant Christian Jesus Pineda, 28, was sentenced to serve 38 months on June 7 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 21.

Court documents state that a confidential informant (CI) informed law enforcement that Sanchez was selling meth. Sanchez agreed to the CI’s purchase of around 500 grams of meth after they exchanged multiple text messages and phone calls.

To conduct the transaction, a courier would meet with the CI at a gas station in Byron, Georgia, on April 28, 2021.

Officials observed Pineda pulling up to the gas station. The CI approached Pineda, who showed him a clear bag with a half kilogram of meth inside.

At the time of this incident, Sanchez was on parole for a previous meth conviction.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says that repeat offenders will face accountability on a federal level.

“Repeat offenders who brazenly disregard the law by choosing to distribute large amounts of the most deadly and addictive illegal substances into our communities face accountability for their crimes at the federal level,” said U.S. Attorney Leary. “Our office is working with law enforcement to identify and bring to justice those individuals who continually commit crimes that harm the overall safety of our neighborhoods.”

Sanchez and Pineda will both face three years of supervised release upon completion of their sentences.

This case was investigated by DEA and the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Byron Police Department.

