ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were killed in a rollover crash on I-80 in Elko county on Aug. 19. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report crash on I-80 near state mile marker 396 (county mile marker 118 in Elko County) around 5:10 a.m. This location is approximately 14 miles west of West Wendover.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO