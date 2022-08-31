Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
RGH doctor speaks about potential impact of omicron variant-specific boosters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local health leaders are weighing in on the updated COVID boosters authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The goal of the omicron variant-specific boosters is to prevent a potential winter surge. The boosters target the most common omicron strains we’re dealing with, BA4 and BA5. Dr....
Rochester doctors weigh in on FDA approval of latest COVID boosters
At a time when various respiratory infections arise, local doctors say now is the time to get boosted if eligible.
13 WHAM
Rochester Clinical Research looking for volunteers in flu vaccine study
Rochester, N.Y. — As we get closer to flu season, a reminder it's always a good idea to get your flu shot when you can. Rochester Clinical Research is working to make the vaccine even more powerful and it's looking for volunteers to take part in the study. The...
14850.com
Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton
The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students
Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student's future in the pharmacy field.
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
13 WHAM
Volunteers tie teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Pittsford, N.Y. — Local women are “Turning the Towns Teal” for ovarian cancer, Thursday. Volunteers tied teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September. Residents are also permitted to tie ribbons on their...
Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
13 WHAM
People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
WUHF
Drivers advised to note traffic pattern changes as school resumes
The new school year is less than one week away, and the traffic patterns many drivers have gotten used to during the summer months will be changing. David Hubble from the Canandaigua Emergency Squad joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain what to look out for on the roads as schools reopen.
WHEC TV-10
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
13 WHAM
Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling
Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
13 WHAM
'On the Canals' offers more accessible activities
Brockport, N.Y. — The first day of September brings a new season of exploration on the Erie Canal. Thursday marked the promotion for 'On the Canals' excursions in Brockport. The free recreational program features accessible kayaking and cycling on the water and canal trails. The excursions are being offered...
13 WHAM
Strasenburgh Planetarium will host livestream of NASA mission
Rochester, N.Y. — You can have a front row seat to NASA's historic return to the moon. The first phase of the Artemis mission is scheduled to lift off Saturday afternoon after it had to be scrubbed earlier this week to resolve some engine issues. The unmanned rocket will...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hilton CSD covering cost of school supplies for students
HILTON, N.Y. — Students in a Rochester area school won't be carrying all their new supplies with them on their first day. That's because The Hilton Central School District voted to cover the cost of school supplies. In a home of three students, the beginning of the school year...
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University welcomes their largest first-year class Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this Labor Day weekend. The class of 2026 is also the inaugural incoming class of the newly named St. John Fisher University. Comprised of over 650 students in its class, it is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former RCSD student returns to teach music in the district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers are preparing for the start of classes next week. For a few instructors, it's a homecoming of sorts. Zanayia Hercules went to Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 from kindergarten through 6th grade. She'll be making her big return next week to teach music.
