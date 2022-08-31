ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Drivers advised to note traffic pattern changes as school resumes

The new school year is less than one week away, and the traffic patterns many drivers have gotten used to during the summer months will be changing. David Hubble from the Canandaigua Emergency Squad joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain what to look out for on the roads as schools reopen.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling

Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

'On the Canals' offers more accessible activities

Brockport, N.Y. — The first day of September brings a new season of exploration on the Erie Canal. Thursday marked the promotion for 'On the Canals' excursions in Brockport. The free recreational program features accessible kayaking and cycling on the water and canal trails. The excursions are being offered...
BROCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Strasenburgh Planetarium will host livestream of NASA mission

Rochester, N.Y. — You can have a front row seat to NASA's historic return to the moon. The first phase of the Artemis mission is scheduled to lift off Saturday afternoon after it had to be scrubbed earlier this week to resolve some engine issues. The unmanned rocket will...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hilton CSD covering cost of school supplies for students

HILTON, N.Y. — Students in a Rochester area school won't be carrying all their new supplies with them on their first day. That's because The Hilton Central School District voted to cover the cost of school supplies. In a home of three students, the beginning of the school year...
HILTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former RCSD student returns to teach music in the district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers are preparing for the start of classes next week. For a few instructors, it's a homecoming of sorts. Zanayia Hercules went to Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 from kindergarten through 6th grade. She'll be making her big return next week to teach music.
ROCHESTER, NY

