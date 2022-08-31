Read full article on original website
Watch: Fred’s hilarious reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo skill fail
Even Fred couldn’t hide his amusement as he covered his face with his hands after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to pull off an attempted piece of skill. Watch the video below as Ronaldo twice got his timing wrong in the Manchester United warmup, with the Portugal international mocked by the person filming it as trying to be like Neymar…
Arsenal star suffers injury during warm-down following game against Manchester United
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe suffered an injury during a warm-down following their loss to Manchester United. Smith Rowe has struggled to find a regular place in the Arsenal team this season, partly due to the excellent form of their front three behind Gabriel Jesus. Understandably, Mikel Arteta is reluctant...
