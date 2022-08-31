ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Beating Bowling Green in Opener

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to reporters following Saturday afternoon’s 45-17 win over Bowling Green. Kelly talked about his team digging itself out of an early hole, how the Bruins were able to prepare for the 100-degree heat, the importance of chunk plays for the offense and what the defense was able to get done against the Falcons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

UCLA Football Game-by-Game Predictions 2022

College football is back, and the Bruins are eying yet another winning season. UCLA football kicks off its 2022 season Saturday, starting a run of 12 games in 13 weeks of action. The Bruins went 8-4 in 2021 after three consecutive losing seasons to open coach Chip Kelly's tenure, but then lost over a dozen starters to the NFL Draft and transfer portal in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

Michigan wasn't exactly slow out of the gate, but they sure were steady in the opener against Colorado State. Whether it was short passes turned into long gains, medium-length runs by Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy or a defensive touchdown, Michigan just put points on the board all day long en route to a 51-7 win over the Rams.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tri-City Herald

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Defense Leads The Way In Win Over CSU

Michigan was just way too good, way too fast and way too much for Colorado State today inside Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines went up 44-0 just as the 4th quarter started, but it was over well before that and finished at 51-7. It was pretty much all maize and blue, with some pretty interesting things to focus on...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy