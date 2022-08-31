Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
cbs4local.com
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
cbs4local.com
Over 300 El Paso County cases up for dismissal Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
cbs4local.com
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
cbs4local.com
3 people arrested, accused of firing shots at guests of house party in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of firing shots at some guests of a house party in far east El Paso in July. Officers arrested 19-year-old Madoc Gaither from Chaparral, 20-year-old Daniel Najera from Chaparral and 18-year-old Isaac Carlos from El Paso. The incident...
cbs4local.com
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
cbs4local.com
New public charter school to serve students far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Harmony Public Schools broke ground at its new campus in far east El Paso Friday. The new school located Harmony School of Science will serve students in middle and high school. The campus will serve about 850 students once it grows to a 6-12...
cbs4local.com
1 person injured in shooting on Morehead Ave. in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured in a shooting in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police were called to the 3800 block of Morehead in central El Paso around 4:30 a.m. We've learned that one person was taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Our...
cbs4local.com
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
cbs4local.com
Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
cbs4local.com
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
cbs4local.com
Magistrate judge reprimands DA office for 'misinformation', dismisses 268 more cases
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The situation out of El Paso's District Attorney's office has gotten worse over the weeks as more cases continued to be dropped. Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed 268 criminal cases on Thursday due to the district attorney not indicting them on time. During the...
cbs4local.com
Horizon City man accused of being in possession of cocaine, meth, marijuana and Xanax
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Horizon City man was arrested and accused of being in possession of several drugs and accused of having the intent to distribute the drugs. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Dante Emanuel Bazan. Police officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Tuesday at...
cbs4local.com
Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
cbs4local.com
Safety streetlight funding approved for El Paso roads
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several viewers raised questions to KFOX14 about how the Texas Department of Transportation determines where safety lights are installed along El Paso roadways. KFOX14 spoke with Jennifer Wright, a spokesperson for TxDOT to understand how the process works. “TxDOT every year gets an allocation...
cbs4local.com
New mural to be painted in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department said a new mural project will begin in central El Paso. The new mural will be located on Geronimo Drive (Between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue) in the Valley View Heights neighborhood.
cbs4local.com
Homeless, migrants housed at El Paso Opportunity Center for Homeless
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In the last couple of days buses with migrants have left Texas to other cities like Chicago and New York. In El Paso, migrants have stayed in homeless shelters while their travel arrangements are made. CBS4 visited the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso to see advanced manufacturing development
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD to hire instructional aides for next school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A job fair will be held at Socorro Independent School District to hire more instructional aides. The fair will be held September 19 at the District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Socorro ISD is looking for qualified...
cbs4local.com
Organ High and Mayfield High fundraise together to help injured player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces community is coming together to support a student from Organ Mountain High School after being injured during a football game. Abraham Romero, a senior at the high school, was sent to the hospital after a game against Deming where he was seriously injured.
