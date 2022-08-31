Read full article on original website
Texas officer facing murder charge in shooting of Jonathan Price bonds out of jail nearly 2 years later
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a WFAA report from October of 2020 when the incident occurred. Nearly two years after being arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price, former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas has bonded out of jail, records show.
Courthouse News Service
Mother sues Texas cop who allegedly shot, killed unarmed man who walked away from him
DALLAS (CN) — Former Texas police officer Shaun Lucas was sued in federal court Friday by the mother of Jonathan Price, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed at a convenience store after he tried to walk away from Lucas. Marcella Louis sued Lucas, 24, and the...
WFAA
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
sungazette.news
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
keranews.org
Advocates criticize $18 million plan to move Tarrant County Jail inmates hundreds of miles away
Tarrant County commissioners approved an $18 million contract to move 432 inmates to a private prison because of staffing shortages on Tuesday — a plan that critics say fails to address underlying issues at the jail. The prison — the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas —...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect
Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Aggravated Assault
Dallas Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who injured a juvenile victim after firing a gun. On August 10, 2022, an unknown suspect in a red sedan fired a weapon and hit a juvenile victim in the 13000 block of C F Hawn Fwy. The suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda, but may be a Toyota Corolla. The front and rear passenger side hubcaps/rims are mismatched and the rear passenger rim appears to be after-market.
Suspect shoots officer through police vehicle window with shotgun, 2nd officer returns fire
SACHSE, Texas — A man is accused of firing a shotgun through a police vehicle at two Sachse police officers who were treated and later released from the hospital, officials said. The Sachse Police Department said two of its officers were shot at while on a service call to...
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
Collin County couple indicted for abusing two women
A husband and wife from rural Collin County have been indicted for abusing two women, one an elderly woman and the other a woman with a reduced mental capacity.
Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district
ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury. He has been booked into the Collin County jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, according to court documents. The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Top Dallas PD brass apologize, admit failure over officer’s racist coin design
DALLAS — Hours after blatant racism by a Dallas police officer surfaced, a Dallas police major apologized. “It’s sickening and disgusting,” Major Jim Lewis told a room of people at the Polk-Wisdom Branch Library during a previously scheduled “meet and greet” between community members and Dallas police officers who work under Lewis at South Central patrol.
Conservative YouTuber suing city of Allen after police don't make arrest and take his cameras
ALLEN, Texas — On July 4, conservative YouTuber Cassady Ward had arranged for someone he claimed was a child predator to come over to his house as the man thought he would be meeting up with and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy. When the man came over to Ward's...
'Very disrespectful': Dallas police officer created racist Doughboy 'challenge' coin, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday decried a racist "challenge" coin a police officer created that negatively depicted a southern Dallas neighborhood. The coin - which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department's South Central patrol division - depicted a...
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
fox4news.com
Man killed in shootout with Rockwall police
A 911 call about a stabbing and kidnapping in Dallas ended with a deadly police shooting in Rockwall. Now the Texas Rangers are investigating.
'I swear to God I'm going to shoot your a--' | Affidavit reveals more about racist attack in Plano
PLANO, Texas — An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA revealed more details about a viral video of a woman's racist attack on other women outside a popular Plano restaurant, including more racist comments not caught on the previously-released video. On Aug. 25, police arrested Esmeralda Upton on misdemeanor charges...
WFAA
