Dallas County, TX

WFAA

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report...
CBS DFW

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect

Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted In Aggravated Assault

Dallas Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who injured a juvenile victim after firing a gun. On August 10, 2022, an unknown suspect in a red sedan fired a weapon and hit a juvenile victim in the 13000 block of C F Hawn Fwy. The suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda, but may be a Toyota Corolla. The front and rear passenger side hubcaps/rims are mismatched and the rear passenger rim appears to be after-market.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
WFAA

Top Dallas PD brass apologize, admit failure over officer’s racist coin design

DALLAS — Hours after blatant racism by a Dallas police officer surfaced, a Dallas police major apologized. “It’s sickening and disgusting,” Major Jim Lewis told a room of people at the Polk-Wisdom Branch Library during a previously scheduled “meet and greet” between community members and Dallas police officers who work under Lewis at South Central patrol.
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
