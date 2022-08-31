SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,993 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,984 the previous week. The new deaths include six women and three men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Bon Homme (1), Hutchinson (2), Lincoln (1), McCook (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), and Pennington (1)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO