KELOLAND TV
SD state park numbers were off a bit in July
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Camping in July continued at a record pace in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas but revenues overall fell a shade. That was the message the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received Thursday from Al Nedved. The assistant director for...
KELOLAND TV
Relay run across SD to raise money for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local volunteers is putting their love of running to the ultimate test. They are taking part in a four-day relay run across the state of South Dakota. It’s called the 437 project, a group of 12 runners will cover 437 miles...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
KELOLAND TV
Tractor tribute at state vets cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s Labor Day weekend travel crowd included a group of farmers, and others, from southwest Minnesota who took the back roads into South Dakota. But this was more than just a pleasure ride; it also served a solemn purpose. Nearly 75 tractors moved...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
SD State Fair features grocery bagger battle
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair on Saturday holds a grocery-bagging competition sponsored by the South Dakota Retailers Association. The defending champ is Natasha Artz, of Fair City Foods in Huron. She’s one of 10 who plan to compete on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage at 11:30 a.m. CT.
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business.
KELOLAND TV
What happens to unclaimed lottery winnings in SD?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, a $100,000 South Dakota lottery prize went unclaimed. The winning Powerball prize, announced in a drawing on Dec. 11, 2021, was sold at the Total Stop Food Store in Canistota. After the December drawing, the clock of 180 days started ticking for the winner to present the winning ticket.
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 South Dakota State Fair underway in Huron
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. For some, the fair is an annual tradition, coming back year after year to see old faces. For others, it’s an opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of the state.
KELOLAND TV
Campers enjoying their stay at Palisades
GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are hitting the road for the holiday weekend, and many are setting up camp at state parks across South Dakota. Labor day weekend marks one of the last times you can get out and enjoy the outdoors, and that’s exactly what these campers at Palisades State Park have in mind.
KELOLAND TV
Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
farmforum.net
Corn Palace is surprised by the announcement of a possible 'Corn Kid' visit to South Dakota
Tariq — or "Corn Kid," an apt moniker for the young TikTok sensation whose love of corn went viral — is coming to South Dakota this weekend. South Dakota Department of Tourism stated in a press release sent Friday that Tariq is officially scheduled to visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
South Dakota State Fair kicks off with new attractions
Rides, food, livestock and concerts are back at the South Dakota State Fair this week.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths; Active cases under 1,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,993 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,984 the previous week. The new deaths include six women and three men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Bon Homme (1), Hutchinson (2), Lincoln (1), McCook (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), and Pennington (1)
KELOLAND TV
Connecting women business leaders across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Women from all over western KELOLAND gathered in Deadwood this week for the 11th annual Women’s Business Summit. “It was almost like a big reunion, our last big event was in Deadwood in October of 2019,” SD CEO West Women’s Business Center director Michelle Kane said.
KELOLAND TV
SD’s AG office returns to having a spokesman
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Vargo didn’t have a lot of time to prepare when the governor appointed the Pennington County state’s attorney to replace Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general on June 28. One of the first things Vargo did as the new interim AG...
drgnews.com
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
dakotafreepress.com
Oxfam: South Dakota Middling for Workers
As it tries to recruit immigrant labor for the next big slaughterhouse, South Dakota will have trouble standing out as a great place for workers. Oxfam’s new evaluation of worker compensation and conditions in the 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico ranks South Dakota just 27th-best for workers and just 30th-best for women in the workforce.
