Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
beaufortlifestyle.com
Mel and Brian Wuttke
Story by KATE HAMILTON PARDEE photos by PAUL NURNBERG. Pulling into the parking area of Beedos restaurant, you see their large signature sign with their logo made into an artistic structure by SK Designs. Predominantly displayed on the front side of the low-key building on Route 21 in St. Helena, you can’t miss it. Noticing the many cars parked in the front lot confirms this is a popular place — clearly indicating that the word and buzz are out. As you walk into the whimsical space decorated with local artwork on the walls and cozy tables, a warm staff member says hello, and you are given a copy of the menu full of delicious breakfast or lunch items to view. Surfers after their early Hunting Island water sessions, contractors on the way to their jobs, and friends and family visit Beedos throughout the day. You know their loyal customers, with many locals, out-of-towners, or tourists now becoming Beedos restaurant regulars.
5 injured in shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina
Two people were arrested and charged, including a 16-year-old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
beaufortlifestyle.com
Denise and Max Davis
A Story of Perseverance Between a Mother and Son Competing with Love. story by WENDY NILSEN POLLITZER photos by SUSAN DELOACH. She walked a path she ventured too often, but something on that day felt off. Denice Davis was in her early twenties when she set off for a hike on a familiar trail. On this particular weekday, people were scarce, but one lone stranger lurked behind her awkwardly and with intention. Like most women, she recognized the danger and immediately considered her surroundings. Does she turn around toward the mysterious man to travel the familiar path home or continue to the unknown, hoping to run away from the person invading her safe space? She chose the latter because she knew she was fast. Indeed, she could outrun him if he decided to pursue her.
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years
Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
WJCL
VIDEO: Shark spotted cruising through shallows of Hilton Head Island beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A shark was spotted swimming close to shore at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday. Jill Baricikowski Horner said the shark was seen cruising through the shallows at around 3:15 p.m. This is the same beach where another shark was spotted just...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
WJCL
Questions mount for Chimney Cove residents following eviction threat reversal
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Some of the people living at Chimney Cove Village on Hilton Head Island are still wondering if they need to move. Chimney Cove residents received a notice on Aug. 12 that they would have one month to move so the property owner could sell the land to a developer.
Daufuskie Island Ferry could get a new docking station
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — The Daufuskie Island Ferry could soon see a new home on Hilton Head Island. The new docking station would help Daufuskie residents navigate to and from the island while also improving conditions for people who wait for the ferry to pick them up. “So, the county staff over the […]
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort man convicted of cousin’s 2021 killing
A Beaufort man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of his cousin during a drug-fueled dispute. A Beaufort County General Sessions jury on Thursday found Delmar Recory Sanders, 30, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of 31-year-old Deonne McLendon. He also was convicted of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison – 30 for voluntary manslaughter and five for the weapons charge, to be served consecutively.
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
Comments / 1