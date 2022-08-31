Story by KATE HAMILTON PARDEE photos by PAUL NURNBERG. Pulling into the parking area of Beedos restaurant, you see their large signature sign with their logo made into an artistic structure by SK Designs. Predominantly displayed on the front side of the low-key building on Route 21 in St. Helena, you can’t miss it. Noticing the many cars parked in the front lot confirms this is a popular place — clearly indicating that the word and buzz are out. As you walk into the whimsical space decorated with local artwork on the walls and cozy tables, a warm staff member says hello, and you are given a copy of the menu full of delicious breakfast or lunch items to view. Surfers after their early Hunting Island water sessions, contractors on the way to their jobs, and friends and family visit Beedos throughout the day. You know their loyal customers, with many locals, out-of-towners, or tourists now becoming Beedos restaurant regulars.

