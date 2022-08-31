ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island

On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Sun City man located

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing man from Sun City has been located Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members early Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s OFfice announced shortly after he had been located.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
extension.org

Unidentified white stuff on jelly palm tree #809064

I have attached a close up picture of some white stuff on my palm tree. It is only on the side of the tree that is shaded by another bush. I am wondering if it is eggs of some sort or a growth of fungus, etc???. Beaufort County South Carolina.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

New flea market opens in Beaufort, serving surrounding areas

A new flea market that opened to the public recently has a variety of items to offer to those in Beaufort, Jasper and surrounding counties, according to its owner. The Lowcountry Flea Market at the Highway 21 Drive-In, 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort, is an open-air market that's open throughout the year on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
AOL Corp

The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites

South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show. Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States. The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September

The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
fb101.com

Major restaurant reno goes from rustic Italian to modern beach bar

Located at 14 Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island, owners of the Leffew Restaurant Group have joined with Charleston-based David Thompson Architects and Tom Lennon Construction for the massive renovation of an existing restaurant space, a former Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen will offer seating for about 250 guests, with welcoming indoor and outdoor dining areas, an exciting bar, space for live music, a dedicated to-go pick up window and bicycle parking connected to the town bike paths.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
beaufortlifestyle.com

Introducing Beaufort’s First Sports Council

Story by WENDY NILSEN POLLITZER photo by SK SIGNS, DESIGNS & MARKETING. Beaufort is always home to hospitality. In fact, we may have invented the front porch. We welcome visitors to celebrate our culture, history, and landscape. We host writers, fishermen, and wedding guests. We also host hundreds of families weekly congratulating their young Marine Corps graduates.
BEAUFORT, SC

